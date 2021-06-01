The Phuket News
Phuket Town Mayor confirmed to take office

PHUKET: Saroj Angkanapilas has been confirmed as the new Mayor of Phuket Town following formal confirmation of the Mar 28 municipality election results by the Election Commission of Thailand.

politics
By The Phuket News

Tuesday 1 June 2021, 02:33PM

Saroj Angkanapilas has been confirmed as the new Mayor of Phuket Town. Photo: Phuket City Municipality

Saroj Angkanapilas has been confirmed as the new Mayor of Phuket Town. Photo: Phuket City Municipality

The Phuket office of the Election Commission of Thailand (PEC) posted formal notices confirming Mr Saroj’s election, and that of Chaianan Sutthikul as Mayor of Kathu and Panaya Sampharat as Mayor of Pa Khlok, last Friday morning (May 28).

The PEC also confirmed the election of six councillors to Phuket Town Municipality and four councillors to take seats at Patong Municipality.

The notices confirmed only the names of the winning candidates, not the final tally of confirmed votes for each position.

In accepting his election victory, Mr Saroj, a former Phuket Provincial Administrative Organisation (PPAO, or OrBorJor) councillor, posted on his own Facebook page, “Thank you for all 12,221 votes for us to make everything better. Thank you for all [your] support and encouragement from our people (sic) in Phuket Town.

“We will work on all the policies that we announced while campaigning. We invite everyone to make things better with us. To solve problems and develop our city together. Thank you everyone,” Mr Saroj said.

The Phuket office of the Election Commission of Thailand (PEC) announced the election of mayors and councillors at the other eight municipalities in Phuket on Apr 28.

