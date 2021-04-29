The Phuket office of the Election Commission of Thailand (PEC) posted the formal notices confirming the election of mayors and councillors at the 12 municipalities in Phuket yesterday afternoon (Apr 28).
The notices confirmed only the names of the winning candidates, not the final tally of confirmed votes for each position.
In accepting his election victory, Mr Chalermsak in a video posted on the Patong Palang Mai Party (Patong New Power Party) Facebook page said “Thank you for all the votes and the trust from my sisters and brothers in Patong. During these four years, I will work my best. I will not disappoint you all. I will be a normal person like I have always been for my whole life. If you have any problems, you can come and meet me anytime. Thank you so much”
“Now that the ECT has approved [the election results], fixing the beachfront road is the first issue that we will work on,”
In the preliminary vote count, Mr Chalermsak bested previous Patong Mayor Chalermluck Kebsup by 2,924 votes to 2,811.
Pakrit Keesin, who also contested the seat of Patong Mayor, garened 2,686 votes.
The PEC initially noted that of the 13,503 eligible voters in Patong, 8,887 cast votes, with 8,421 votes deemed valid.
The PEC yesterday also confirmed the 19 candidates who have been elected to serve as the new Patong Town Council.
However, of the confirmed election results announced yesterday, the seats for three Phuket mayors have yet to be confirmed.
The 18 councilors elected for Phuket Town have been confirmed, but not the mayor; the 18 councilors elected for Kathu have been confirmed, but not the mayor; and the 12 councilors elected for Pa Khlok have been confirmed, but not the mayor.
“The three mayors who have not been approved are still being reviewed by the ECT in Bangkok,” Passakon Siripakayapon, Director of the Phuket office of the Election Commission (PEC), told The Phuket News this morning (Apr 29).
“However, the ECT has 60 days after the election day to review the qualifications of the elected persons and announce the successful candidates. The 60 days will expire on May 27,” he added.
In the meantime, the councillors who have been approved to take office can start work in their new positions, Mr Passakon said.
“They can start work and choose the council head and deputy head. Later, in accordance with the Municipality Act, the provincial governor must call the mayor and council members to have their first full meeting,” he said.
The other successful candidates elected to the position of mayor in their municipal areas announced yesterday were as follows:
Chalong: Thanaporn Ongsantiphap
Preliminary count:
1 Thanaporn Ongsantiphap - 6,203 votes
2 Samran Jindaphol - 5,099 votes
3 Somchai Thechathaworncharoen - 339 votes
Eligible voters: 19,282
Votes cast: 12,266
Votes deemed valid: 11,641
- 12 councilors now confirmed
Rawai: Aroon Solos
Preliminary count:
1 Aroon Solos - 5,582 votes
Eligible voters: 12,646
Votes cast: 7,327
Votes deemed valid: 5,582
- 12 councilors now confirmed
Rassada: Nakarin Yorsaengrat
Preliminary count:
1 Nakarin Yorsaengrat - 12,401 votes
2 Somkit Suphap - 5,325 votes
Eligible voters: 35,217
Votes cast: 20,024
Votes deemed valid: 17,726
- 12 councilors now confirmed
Wichit: Kreetha Chotiwichpipan
Preliminary count:
1 Kreetha Chotiwichpipan - 12,827 votes
Eligible voters: 38,793
Votes cast: 18,023
Votes deemed valid: 12,827
- 12 councilors now confirmed
Srisoonthorn: Chalermphon Kertsup
Preliminary count:
1 Chalermphon Kertsup - 8,410 votes
Eligible voters: 19,209
Votes cast: 10,460
Votes deemed valid: 8,410
- 12 councilors now confirmed
Thepkrasattri: Prasong Trairat
Preliminary count:
1 Prasong Trairat - 2,867 votes
2 Wittaya Sinkha - 1,052 votes
Eligible voters: 6,018
Votes cast: 4,192
Votes deemed valid: 3,919
- 12 councilors now confirmed
Cherng Talay: Suniran Rachatapluk
Preliminary count:
1 Suniran Rachatapluk - 2,001 votes
2 Aphisit Nganprasertkit - 828 votes
Eligible voters: 4,124
Votes cast: 2,964
Votes deemed valid: 2,829
- 12 councilors now confirmed
Karon: Jadet Wicharasorn
Preliminary count:
1 Jadet Wicharasorn - 2,312 votes
2 Ittiphon Sangkaew - 1,370 votes
Eligible voters: 5,572
Votes cast: 3,888
Votes deemed valid: 3,682
- 12 councilors now confirmed
