Patong gets a new mayor as election results confirmed

PHUKET: Chalermsak Maneesri has been confirmed as the new Mayor of Patong following formal confirmation of the Mar 28 municipality election results yesterday (Apr 28).

patongpolitics

By The Phuket News

Thursday 29 April 2021, 11:40AM

Chalermsak Maneesri, now confirmed as the new Mayor of Patong, offers a wai to people along the street during his campaign to office. Photo: Patong Palang Mai Party

The Phuket office of the Election Commission of Thailand (PEC) posted the formal notices confirming the election of mayors and councillors at the 12 municipalities in Phuket yesterday afternoon (Apr 28).

The notices confirmed only the names of the winning candidates, not the final tally of confirmed votes for each position.

In accepting his election victory, Mr Chalermsak in a video posted on the Patong Palang Mai Party (Patong New Power Party) Facebook page said “Thank you for all the votes and the trust from my sisters and brothers in Patong. During these four years, I will work my best. I will not disappoint you all. I will be a normal person like I have always been for my whole life. If you have any problems, you can come and meet me anytime. Thank you so much”

“Now that the ECT has approved [the election results], fixing the beachfront road is the first issue that we will work on,”

In the preliminary vote count, Mr Chalermsak bested previous Patong Mayor Chalermluck Kebsup by 2,924 votes to 2,811.

Pakrit Keesin, who also contested the seat of Patong Mayor, garened 2,686 votes.

The PEC initially noted that of the 13,503 eligible voters in Patong, 8,887 cast votes, with 8,421 votes deemed valid.

The PEC yesterday also confirmed the 19 candidates who have been elected to serve as the new Patong Town Council.

However, of the confirmed election results announced yesterday, the seats for three Phuket mayors have yet to be confirmed.

The 18 councilors elected for Phuket Town have been confirmed, but not the mayor; the 18 councilors elected for Kathu have been confirmed, but not the mayor; and the 12 councilors elected for Pa Khlok have been confirmed, but not the mayor.

“The three mayors who have not been approved are still being reviewed by the ECT in Bangkok,” Passakon Siripakayapon, Director of the Phuket office of the Election Commission (PEC), told The Phuket News this morning (Apr 29).

“However, the ECT has 60 days after the election day to review the qualifications of the elected persons and announce the successful candidates. The 60 days will expire on May 27,” he added.

In the meantime, the councillors who have been approved to take office can start work in their new positions, Mr Passakon said.

“They can start work and choose the council head and deputy head. Later, in accordance with the Municipality Act, the provincial governor must call the mayor and council members to have their first full meeting,” he said.

The other successful candidates elected to the position of mayor in their municipal areas announced yesterday were as follows:

Chalong: Thanaporn Ongsantiphap

Preliminary count:

1 Thanaporn Ongsantiphap - 6,203 votes

2 Samran Jindaphol - 5,099 votes

3 Somchai Thechathaworncharoen - 339 votes

Eligible voters: 19,282

Votes cast: 12,266

Votes deemed valid: 11,641

- 12 councilors now confirmed

Rawai: Aroon Solos

Preliminary count:

1 Aroon Solos - 5,582 votes

Eligible voters: 12,646

Votes cast: 7,327

Votes deemed valid: 5,582

- 12 councilors now confirmed

Rassada: Nakarin Yorsaengrat

Preliminary count:

1 Nakarin Yorsaengrat - 12,401 votes

2 Somkit Suphap - 5,325 votes

Eligible voters: 35,217

Votes cast: 20,024

Votes deemed valid: 17,726

- 12 councilors now confirmed

Wichit: Kreetha Chotiwichpipan

Preliminary count:

1 Kreetha Chotiwichpipan - 12,827 votes

Eligible voters: 38,793

Votes cast: 18,023

Votes deemed valid: 12,827

- 12 councilors now confirmed

Srisoonthorn: Chalermphon Kertsup

Preliminary count:

1 Chalermphon Kertsup - 8,410 votes

Eligible voters: 19,209

Votes cast: 10,460

Votes deemed valid: 8,410

- 12 councilors now confirmed

Thepkrasattri: Prasong Trairat

Preliminary count:

1 Prasong Trairat - 2,867 votes

2 Wittaya Sinkha - 1,052 votes

Eligible voters: 6,018

Votes cast: 4,192

Votes deemed valid: 3,919

- 12 councilors now confirmed

Cherng Talay: Suniran Rachatapluk

Preliminary count:

1 Suniran Rachatapluk - 2,001 votes

2 Aphisit Nganprasertkit - 828 votes

Eligible voters: 4,124

Votes cast: 2,964

Votes deemed valid: 2,829

- 12 councilors now confirmed

Karon: Jadet Wicharasorn

Preliminary count:

1 Jadet Wicharasorn - 2,312 votes

2 Ittiphon Sangkaew - 1,370 votes

Eligible voters: 5,572

Votes cast: 3,888

Votes deemed valid: 3,682

- 12 councilors now confirmed