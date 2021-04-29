The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Where to Eat
Phuket Live 89.5
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

Patong gets a new mayor as election results confirmed

Patong gets a new mayor as election results confirmed

PHUKET: Chalermsak Maneesri has been confirmed as the new Mayor of Patong following formal confirmation of the Mar 28 municipality election results yesterday (Apr 28).

patongpolitics
By The Phuket News

Thursday 29 April 2021, 11:40AM

Chalermsak Maneesri, now confirmed as the new Mayor of Patong, offers a wai to people along the street during his campaign to office. Photo:  Patong Palang Mai Party

Chalermsak Maneesri, now confirmed as the new Mayor of Patong, offers a wai to people along the street during his campaign to office. Photo:  Patong Palang Mai Party

The Phuket office of the Election Commission of Thailand (PEC) posted the formal notices confirming the election of mayors and councillors at the 12 municipalities in Phuket yesterday afternoon (Apr 28).

The notices confirmed only the names of the winning candidates, not the final tally of confirmed votes for each position.

In accepting his election victory, Mr Chalermsak in a video posted on the Patong Palang Mai Party (Patong New Power Party) Facebook page said “Thank you for all the votes and the trust from my sisters and brothers in Patong. During these four years, I will work my best. I will not disappoint you all. I will be a normal person like I have always been for my whole life. If you have any problems, you can come and meet me anytime. Thank you so much” 

“Now that the ECT has approved [the election results], fixing the beachfront road is the first issue that we will work on,”

In the preliminary vote count, Mr Chalermsak bested previous Patong Mayor Chalermluck Kebsup by 2,924 votes to 2,811.

Pakrit Keesin, who also contested the seat of Patong Mayor, garened 2,686 votes.

The PEC initially noted that of the 13,503 eligible voters in Patong, 8,887 cast votes, with 8,421 votes deemed valid.

The PEC yesterday also confirmed the 19 candidates who have been elected to serve as the new Patong Town Council.

However, of the confirmed election results announced yesterday, the seats for three Phuket mayors have yet to be confirmed.

The 18 councilors elected for Phuket Town have been confirmed, but not the mayor; the 18 councilors elected for Kathu have been confirmed, but not the mayor; and the 12 councilors elected for Pa Khlok have been confirmed, but not the mayor.

“The three mayors who have not been approved are still being reviewed by the ECT in Bangkok,” Passakon Siripakayapon, Director of the Phuket office of the Election Commission (PEC), told The Phuket News this morning (Apr 29). 

“However, the ECT has 60 days after the election day to review the qualifications of the elected persons and announce the successful candidates. The 60 days will expire on May 27,” he added.

QSI International School Phuket

In the meantime, the councillors who have been approved to take office can start work in their new positions, Mr Passakon said.

“They can start work and choose the council head and deputy head. Later, in accordance with the Municipality Act, the provincial governor must call the mayor and council members to have their first full meeting,” he said.

The other successful candidates elected to the position of mayor in their municipal areas announced yesterday were as follows:

Chalong: Thanaporn Ongsantiphap
Preliminary count:
1 Thanaporn Ongsantiphap - 6,203 votes
2 Samran Jindaphol - 5,099 votes
3 Somchai Thechathaworncharoen - 339 votes
Eligible voters: 19,282
Votes cast: 12,266
Votes deemed valid: 11,641
- 12 councilors now confirmed

Rawai: Aroon Solos
Preliminary count:
1 Aroon Solos - 5,582 votes
Eligible voters: 12,646
Votes cast: 7,327
Votes deemed valid: 5,582
- 12 councilors now confirmed

Rassada: Nakarin Yorsaengrat
Preliminary count:
1 Nakarin Yorsaengrat - 12,401 votes
2 Somkit Suphap - 5,325 votes
Eligible voters: 35,217
Votes cast: 20,024
Votes deemed valid: 17,726
- 12 councilors now confirmed

Wichit: Kreetha Chotiwichpipan
Preliminary count:
1 Kreetha Chotiwichpipan - 12,827 votes
Eligible voters: 38,793
Votes cast: 18,023
Votes deemed valid: 12,827
- 12 councilors now confirmed

Srisoonthorn: Chalermphon Kertsup
Preliminary count:
1 Chalermphon Kertsup - 8,410 votes
Eligible voters: 19,209
Votes cast: 10,460
Votes deemed valid: 8,410
- 12 councilors now confirmed

Thepkrasattri: Prasong Trairat
Preliminary count:
1 Prasong Trairat - 2,867 votes
2 Wittaya Sinkha - 1,052 votes
Eligible voters: 6,018
Votes cast: 4,192
Votes deemed valid: 3,919
- 12 councilors now confirmed

Cherng Talay: Suniran Rachatapluk
Preliminary count:
1 Suniran Rachatapluk - 2,001 votes
2 Aphisit Nganprasertkit - 828 votes
Eligible voters: 4,124
Votes cast: 2,964
Votes deemed valid: 2,829
- 12 councilors now confirmed

Karon: Jadet Wicharasorn
Preliminary count:
1 Jadet Wicharasorn - 2,312 votes
2 Ittiphon Sangkaew - 1,370 votes
Eligible voters: 5,572
Votes cast: 3,888
Votes deemed valid: 3,682
- 12 councilors now confirmed

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

CAPTCHA

Capricornball | 29 April 2021 - 16:02:31 

Now it is Khun Chalermsak's turn to feed at the public trough.  Get those street improvement budgets fluffed up so there will be enough to stuff his pockets as well as those of his cronies. I think everyone knows that there will be minimal improvements to anything other than Khun Chalermsak's bank book.

lelecuneo | 29 April 2021 - 12:35:39 

honestly one or the other those guys are all the same....as we know....crooks

 

Have a news tip-off? Click here

PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Phuket Covid orders extended as cases surpass 63,000 in Thailand || April 29
Phuket private sector makes plea to buy own vaccines
Please be patient: Timelines take time
Phuket COVID prevention measures order extended
Fear over sloppy mask disposal
Local AstraZeneca jab ready by June
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: School pushed until June as Prime Minister’s powers increased || April 28
Residents threaten to torch conference hall if used as field hospital
Phuket officials re-release COVID measures order in English
Phuket health chief assures enough hospital beds for COVID patients
Electricity outage to affect Kamala
All bridges to Phuket to close late night as health officials ‘exhausted’
Phuket foreigners told to be COVID ‘socially responsible’ or face expulsion
Sinovac jab did not kill saleswoman: committee
Local AstraZeneca vaccine ‘fit for use’

 

Phuket community
Patong gets a new mayor as election results confirmed

Now it is Khun Chalermsak's turn to feed at the public trough. Get those street improvement bud...(Read More)

Third Wave wreaking havoc on Thailand’s tourism restart plan - Where are we now? 

They can still open Phuket if they can get all the locals vaccinated. It may be July or August but t...(Read More)

Patong gets a new mayor as election results confirmed

honestly one or the other those guys are all the same....as we know....crooks...(Read More)

Fear over sloppy mask disposal

Hear ye, hear ye! Another fake name has pulled another fake report off FakeConspiracy.com, so it i...(Read More)

Sinovac jab did not kill saleswoman: committee

You will always be disappointed if you judge Asians with Western ethics. In this culture, deceit a...(Read More)

Local AstraZeneca jab ready by June

No, no and no f'n way on a locally manufactured vaccine compound from a formula that already sk...(Read More)

Fear over sloppy mask disposal

Masks are useless and damage your health as confirmed by the NIH. They also destroy the environmen...(Read More)

Fear over sloppy mask disposal

Better to teach the garbage collectors to not touch their faces after handling garbage than try to i...(Read More)

Probe as woman dies shortly after Sinovac jab

T-B; Masks- if everyone is wearing one correctly, work very well, ask a surgeon. Eye coverings and ...(Read More)

Phuket officials re-release COVID measures order in English

At least a start to understand that many expats/retirees not read thai. Now next a english version o...(Read More)

 

AXA Insurance PCL
Dive Supply Co., Ltd.
MIA KAI HIGHER
Thanyapura
UWC Thailand
HeadStart International School Phuket
Dan About Thailand
ZENITHY POOL VILLAS
Phuket Property
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
Thai Residential
Property in Phuket
https://sgssecurity.com/
Art-Tec Design
Smarter Energy Solution Phuket
Brightview Center

 