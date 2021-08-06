The Phuket News
Phuket Town fresh markets battered by COVID infections

Phuket Town fresh markets battered by COVID infections

PHUKET: The Phuket City Municipality Fresh Market 1 on Ranong Rd in Phuket Town has been ordered closed for one week while mass testing is conducted on all vendors following a spate of COVID-19 infections confirmed at the market.

By The Phuket News

Friday 6 August 2021, 05:39PM

Health officials continue their mass testing of vendors at the fresh market. Photo: Phuket City municipality

Ranong Rd quiet in the heart of Phuket Town with the fresh market now closed. Photo: Phuket City Municipality

Phuket City Municipality ordered the market closed after Phuket Provincial Public Health Office (PPHO) Chief Dr Kusak Kukiattikoon on Wednesday (Aug 4) confirmed that 27 people at the market had been confirmed as infected with COVID-19.

The 27 new cases were discovered through proactive screening of over 100 of vendors at the market, Dr Kusak said.

Those 27 cases contributed to Phuket on Tuesday marking a record 65 cases confirmed on one day.

Phuket City Municipality declared the market a COVID risk area and ordered the market closed for seven days, from yesterday (Aug 5) until next Wednesday (Aug 11), “or until the area is managed according to market sanitation measures to control and prevent the spread of disease”.

“Phuket City Municipality and related agencies have visited the area to carry out screening of high-risk groups or high-risk contacts,” the municipality said in its announcement.

UWC Thailand

After the mass testing has been conducted, the market is to be cleansed thoroughly, with disinfectant to be sprayed through the entire market, the announcement added.

Meanwhile, Phuket City Municipality Fresh Market 2, located behind the Robinson department store on Ong Sim Phai Rd, underwent intensive cleansing and disinfecting today.

The market will reopen tomorrow.

The municipality last week ordered that market to close for seven days,  from July 31 to today (Aug 6).

