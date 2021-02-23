BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET
Phuket Town bars raided for late trading

Phuket Town bars raided for late trading

PHUKET: Phuket City Police went on the hunt on Sunday night and raided three bars in the heart of Phuket Town in response to a complaint by Petchaburi Provincial Police chief about nightlife venues in Phuket Town trading illegally past their mandated closings times and disturbing the peace with loud music until 4:30am.

alcoholcrimepolice
By Eakkapop Thongtub

Tuesday 23 February 2021, 10:30AM

Photo: Phuket City Police 

Photo: Phuket City Police 

Photo: Phuket City Police 

Photo: Phuket City Police 

Photo: Phuket City Police 

Photo: Phuket City Police 

Photo: Phuket City Police 

Photo: Phuket City Police 

Photo: Phuket City Police 

Photo: Phuket City Police 

Photo: Phuket City Police 

Photo: Phuket City Police 

Photo: Phuket City Police 

Photo: Phuket City Police 

Photo: Phuket City Police 

Photo: Phuket City Police 

Photo: Phuket City Police 

Photo: Phuket City Police 

Maj Gen Uthai Kawindechathorn, Chief of the Phetchaburi Provincial Police, posted a video on his personal Facebook page on Sunday (Feb 21), with a long post calling for police in Phuket to step up their efforts to prevent such public disturbances.

The video posted proved loud music coming from a bar along Soi Limsui Zhu, on the south side of town.

Late Sunday night, a “task force” was deployed, comprising members of the Phuket Provincial Narcotics Control Management Center (PNCMC) and Territorial Defense Volunteers (OrSor, or Kong Asa Raksa Dindaen). 

Also present in the raids, carried out from 11:30pm to 5:30am, were Phuket City Police led by Chief Col Theerawat Liamsuwan, as well as officers from Region 8 Police. 

The police party first raided the “Kim Yong” bar, located on Phuket Rd, and arrested Thaksadon Renumas, 36, who was found selling alcohol outside the permitted hours.

Then officers raided “16 Bar”, also on Phuket Rd, and arrested Ratthakarn Srisuksai, 28, for selling alcohol outside the permitted hours. Officers also seized nine baraku (shisha) and associated paraphernalia, including bills for providing baraku to customers.

At the third venue raided, “Sin Seng Long” bar located on Yaowarat Rd, police arrested Thitiwat Tantipoolwinai, 36, who was also found selling alcohol outside the permitted hours.

None of the bars were found disturbing the peace with loud music.

All three bar operators were taken to Phuket City Police Station and charged for being illegally open outside permitted hours, while Ms Ratthakarn was also charged for illegally providing baraku and e-cigarettes.

The “task force” also inspected the three nightlife venues on Soi Limsui Zhu central to the complaint filed by Maj Gen Uthai.

However, officers found that the three venues – Maldives, H2O and Ther – all closed at midnight.

Phuket community
Alcohol sales to be banned on Makha Bucha day

Ah, time again for 'alcohol whipping'. Announced ( is it not a law?) by the than coup Genera...(Read More)

FDA wants cannabis put on its list of essential medicines

First things first. How far is FDA to give green light for all Covid-19 vaccines that are already us...(Read More)

TAT wants vaccine passport policy

International it should be worked out NOW (!) that Covid-19 vaccinating, where ever done, should be ...(Read More)

Phuket’s first travel bubble ‘villa quarantine’ tourists arrive

25 Immigration 'Fast Lanes' for about 50 tourists at Phuket airport.. Were the Fast Lanes fr...(Read More)

Sustainably Yours: Is Sustainable Capitalism the future?

In Thailand many brain, liver & kidney diseases of Thai can be linked to smog pollution on the r...(Read More)

‘Surfskate’ event held to boost Phuket tourism

Money/business wise a funny campaign. Not money making/helping Phuket tourism/economy wise at all. ...(Read More)

Sustainably Yours: Is Sustainable Capitalism the future?

there is a theory that the rise in cancer cases maybe caused by processed food, we do not know what ...(Read More)

Prayut will be first to get Sinovac COVID-19 vaccine shot

How typical is this. Using his position to jump to the top of the queue when his job barely rates hi...(Read More)

Phuket’s first travel bubble ‘villa quarantine’ tourists arrive

[“We had immigration officers at 25 counters to check their documents.] In all the years I have be...(Read More)

‘Surfskate’ event held to boost Phuket tourism

OK, so they added 'Surfskate' to the 'how to restart tourism' dartboard. Seriously, ...(Read More)

 

