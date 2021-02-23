Phuket Town bars raided for late trading

PHUKET: Phuket City Police went on the hunt on Sunday night and raided three bars in the heart of Phuket Town in response to a complaint by Petchaburi Provincial Police chief about nightlife venues in Phuket Town trading illegally past their mandated closings times and disturbing the peace with loud music until 4:30am.

alcoholcrimepolice

By Eakkapop Thongtub

Tuesday 23 February 2021, 10:30AM

Maj Gen Uthai Kawindechathorn, Chief of the Phetchaburi Provincial Police, posted a video on his personal Facebook page on Sunday (Feb 21), with a long post calling for police in Phuket to step up their efforts to prevent such public disturbances.

The video posted proved loud music coming from a bar along Soi Limsui Zhu, on the south side of town.

Late Sunday night, a “task force” was deployed, comprising members of the Phuket Provincial Narcotics Control Management Center (PNCMC) and Territorial Defense Volunteers (OrSor, or Kong Asa Raksa Dindaen).

Also present in the raids, carried out from 11:30pm to 5:30am, were Phuket City Police led by Chief Col Theerawat Liamsuwan, as well as officers from Region 8 Police.

The police party first raided the “Kim Yong” bar, located on Phuket Rd, and arrested Thaksadon Renumas, 36, who was found selling alcohol outside the permitted hours.

Then officers raided “16 Bar”, also on Phuket Rd, and arrested Ratthakarn Srisuksai, 28, for selling alcohol outside the permitted hours. Officers also seized nine baraku (shisha) and associated paraphernalia, including bills for providing baraku to customers.

At the third venue raided, “Sin Seng Long” bar located on Yaowarat Rd, police arrested Thitiwat Tantipoolwinai, 36, who was also found selling alcohol outside the permitted hours.

None of the bars were found disturbing the peace with loud music.

All three bar operators were taken to Phuket City Police Station and charged for being illegally open outside permitted hours, while Ms Ratthakarn was also charged for illegally providing baraku and e-cigarettes.

The “task force” also inspected the three nightlife venues on Soi Limsui Zhu central to the complaint filed by Maj Gen Uthai.

However, officers found that the three venues – Maldives, H2O and Ther – all closed at midnight.