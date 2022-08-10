British International School, Phuket
Phuket tourism industry turns to India

Phuket tourism industry turns to India

PHUKET: Phuket tourism officials are hoping for inbound tourists from India to help boost the island’s economy following a road show to the subcontinent earlier this month.

tourismeconomics
By The Phuket News

Wednesday 10 August 2022, 11:17AM

The road show, held from Aug 1-6, saw more than 40 tour operators from Phuket travel to the Indian cities of New Delhi, Mumbai and Bangalore.

The road show was organised by the Phuket Tourist Association with support from the Phuket Provincial Administration Organisation (PPAO).

Also named as vital in organising the road show were Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) Deputy Governor Thanet Petchsuwan and Pattarat Hongtong, Ambassador of Thailand to India.

PPAO Deputy President Anuparb Wechwanichsanong said in a statement last week that the Phuket delegation of tourism business operators met with 300 tour operators in the three major India cities.

The group Phuket business operators were the first representatives from Thailand to hold promotional activities in India after COVID-19 restrictions had been lifted, Mr Anuparb said.

“The Indian market is considered the number one market in Phuket. From May until July, more than 83,000 Indian tourists have traveled to Phuket, because there are more than 40 airlines per week that fly directly into Phuket,” Mr Anuparb noted.

“August is also a special month as it marks the 75th anniversary of the establishment of Thai-India relations,” he added.

“As a whole, Indian entrepreneurs are very interested in Phuket. It is expected that from August until the end of the year there will be an additional 150,000 Indian tourists arriving, which will create an economic value of more than B7.500 billion baht in Phuket,” he said.

Business operators in the Phuket Old Town district have already welcomed the arrival of Indian tourists to help their businesses.

Meanwhile, the Phuket Tourist Association is also organising a roadshow to South Korea, with tourism trade meets to be held in Seoul and Busan on Sept 20-21.

