Phuket Town businesses welcome Indian tourists

PHUKET: Business operators in Phuket Town, especially the old Town area, are welcoming Indian tourists, who have proved to be the most popular tourist group shopping in the district since the Thailand Pass scheme was cancelled.

tourismeconomics

By The Phuket News

Thursday 21 July 2022, 05:47PM

Somyot Pathan, President of Phuket Old Town Tourism Community Enterprise, explained that more than 72,000 tourists from India had arrived since May 1.

The number of tourists arriving from the subcontinent had continued its upward trend with the removal of the Thailand Pass registration requirement on July 1, he said.

“Most of them love marine activities, and come to admire the architecture of Phuket Old Town,” Mr Somyot said.

“After the government cancelled the Thailand Pass system, tourists, especially from India, have travelled to Phuket in large numbers. It is expected that this will stimulate Thailand’s tourism in the long term,” he added.

Indian tourists are interested in entertainment activities, Including walking and shopping at various shops in the old town district of Phuket, Mr Somyot said.

“This is helping to stimulate trade in the Old Town as well. Often Indian tourists can be seen taking pictures of the architectural buildings, and buying souvenirs,” he said.

Mr Somyot urged shop owners to tailor their stores to cater to Indian tourists.

“If people in the area can learn the likes and preferences of Indian tourists, it will be more beneficial and help create more opportunities from the arrival of Indian tourists in the future,” he said.

Phuket tour guide Pornan Reusakdeesri agreed, but added that Indian tourists’ interests expanded far beyond just shopping and sightseeing.

“Indian tourists are interested in activities such as go-karting, zip-line and also love the nature of Phuket with its rich sea and forests. Phuket can definitely extend its appeal to Indian tourists while responding to Thailand’s long-term economic stimulation,” she said.