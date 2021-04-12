The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Where to Eat
Phuket Live 89.5
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

Phuket tourism falters as infections spread

Phuket tourism falters as infections spread

PHUKET: Patong Beach remains devoid of visitors as COVID infections rise across the island and the spread of infections elsewhere in the country has sparked mass cancellations of planned trips to Phuket.

COVID-19Coronavirushealthtourismeconomics
By The Phuket News

Monday 12 April 2021, 12:06PM

Patong Beach remains devoid of visitors. Photo: PR Phuket

Patong Beach remains devoid of visitors. Photo: PR Phuket

Thirty-seven provinces have issued orders asking people arriving from the red zone risk areas to self-isolate after arriving in their provinces. Phuket is not enforcing any such requirement. Image: Ministry of Interior

Thirty-seven provinces have issued orders asking people arriving from the red zone risk areas to self-isolate after arriving in their provinces. Phuket is not enforcing any such requirement. Image: Ministry of Interior

Thirty-seven provinces have issued orders asking people arriving from the red zone risk areas to self-isolate after arriving in their provinces. Phuket is not enforcing any such requirement. Image: Ministry of Interior

Thirty-seven provinces have issued orders asking people arriving from the red zone risk areas to self-isolate after arriving in their provinces. Phuket is not enforcing any such requirement. Image: Ministry of Interior

Patong Beach remains devoid of visitors. Photo: PR Phuket

Patong Beach remains devoid of visitors. Photo: PR Phuket

The most recent map of infections in Phuet issued by the PPHO. Image: PPHO

The most recent map of infections in Phuet issued by the PPHO. Image: PPHO

Another warning for people vaccinated at the Cherng Talay vaccination centre to self-isolate. Image: PR Phuket

Another warning for people vaccinated at the Cherng Talay vaccination centre to self-isolate. Image: PR Phuket

The Lard Yai Walking Street market has been suspended until further notice. Image: PR Phuket

The Lard Yai Walking Street market has been suspended until further notice. Image: PR Phuket

People attending the Phuket Vocational College end-of-year photo event have been asked to self-isolate. Image: PR Phuket

People attending the Phuket Vocational College end-of-year photo event have been asked to self-isolate. Image: PR Phuket

Thirty-seven provinces have issued orders asking people arriving from the red zone risk areas to self-isolate after arriving in their provinces. Phuket is not enforcing any such requirement. Image: Ministry of Interior

Thirty-seven provinces have issued orders asking people arriving from the red zone risk areas to self-isolate after arriving in their provinces. Phuket is not enforcing any such requirement. Image: Ministry of Interior

Thirty-seven provinces have issued orders asking people arriving from the red zone risk areas to self-isolate after arriving in their provinces. Phuket is not enforcing any such requirement. Image: Ministry of Interior

Thirty-seven provinces have issued orders asking people arriving from the red zone risk areas to self-isolate after arriving in their provinces. Phuket is not enforcing any such requirement. Image: Ministry of Interior

« »

The Phuket Provincial Public Health Office (PPHO) this morning (Apr 12) reported 74 cases of confirmed infections on the island since April 3.

That number had risen from 58 confirmed cases as of yesterday morning. In reporting the 58 cases yesterday, the PPHO reported only three tambon (subdistricts) on the island that had not yet had a confirmed case of COVID-19.

The PPHO reported 10 confirmed cases of infection in Patong, eight in Kathu, six in Kamala, seven in Rawai, three in Chalong and one in Karon.

In the non-tourist areas, the PPHO reported 11 confirmed infections in Wichit, three in Sakhu (near the airport), two in Rassada, two in Talad Yai and one in Talad Neua in Phuket Town, one in Srisoonthorn, one in Pa Khlok and two in Thepkrasattri.

Only Cherng Talay, Koh Kaew and Mai Khao remained clear of any confirmed infections.

However, The PPHO last night issued another warning for people who had presented themselves at the vaccination service centre set up at the Angsana Laguna Phuket Resort in Cherng Talay to receive their vaccination injection to self-isolate for seven days and self-monitor their condition.

This time the warning was for people who were at the centre between 11am and midday and 4pm to 10pm on April 7, and those who were at the centre from 2pm and 5pm on April 9.

Meanwhile, large public gathering events are starting to be cancelled by. The regular Sunday night Lard Yai Walking Street market on Thalang Rd in Phuket Town has been suspended until further notice.

Even all people who attended the end-of-school-year photo session at Phuket Vocational College from midday to 2pm on Apr 8 have been “urgently informed” to self-isolate and self-monitor their condition for any signs of infection.

The PPHO is issuing timelines of people now confirmed infected, explaining to the public the person’s relevant movements in public areas, including which nightclubs, restaurants and shopping centres they had visited, and even if they travelled to Phang Nga on day trips. (See some of the timelines posted here and here.)

Meanwhile, the Phuket office of the Public Relations Department is repeating its message from the Phuket Provincial Government that there is still no self-quarantine required for any arrivals from ‘red zone’ risk areas after arriving on the island ‒ a policy being repeated by Phuket Governor Narong Woonciew at nearly every public appearance.

At last report 37 provinces in the country have issued orders asking people arriving from ‘red zone’ risk areas ‒ Bangkok, Pathum Thani, Nonthaburi, Samut Prakan and Nakhon Pathom ‒ to self-isolate for at least seven days after arriving in those provinces.

Among them is Phang Nga.

In the North, the provinces requiring self-isolation on arrival are Chiang Mai, Tak, Nan, Phayao, Phetchabun, Phrae, Lamphun, Uthai Thani, Uttaradit, Phitsanulok, Nakhon Sawan and Kamphaeng Phet.

In the Northeast the provinces are Buriram, Udon Thani, Nakhon Rachasima, Chaiyaphum, Nakhon Phanom, Bueng Kan, Maha Sarakham, Mukdahan, Yasothon, Sakon Nakhon, Nong Khai, Nong Bua Lamphu, Amnat Charoen.

In the Central region the provinces Chainat, Saraburi, Singburi, Sa Kaeo and Lop Buri.

In the South the provinces are  Chumphon, Trang, Phang Nga, Satun, Songkhla, Narathiwat and Pattani.

Phuket officials advise any persons intending to travel to those provinces to first check on the requirements of the relevant province before travelling by visiting the Ministry of Interior COVID information website http://www.moicovid.com

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

CAPTCHA

Be the first to comment.

 

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Phuket maintains zero deaths in Seven Days road-safety campaign
Phuket braces for rise in infections
China’s vaccines lack effectiveness, says leading health official
Grim warning amid COVID surge
Bangkok COVID hotspot club managers jailed 2 months
COVID infections to dampen Songkran tourism
Seven Days of Danger for Songkran underway in Phuket
At least 80 killed in Myanmar crackdown as UN envoy calls for ‘strong action’
Phuket Opinion: Paying for the COVID party fallout
Authorities defend vaccine policy
New COVID strain in Phuket, infections hit 50
Navy seizes illegal Indonesian fishing boat off Phuket
Phuket COVID infections rise, remote-site mass vaccinations halted
Pilot survives 38 days in Amazon jungle after crash
Non-state vaccines get nod

 

Phuket community
New COVID strain in Phuket, infections hit 50

@LALALA r u still here? It must be near the 1 year anniversary of your moaning and criticism of ever...(Read More)

Phuket braces for rise in infections

Well the last 2 1/2 days a be on Chalong pier, and se hundreds of people coming and going whit boats...(Read More)

New COVID strain in Phuket, infections hit 50

"Sugar Club in Cherng Talay." Huh? How accurate is the rest of this article?...(Read More)

Grim warning amid COVID surge

In 'smog bowl' ChiangMai residents have already reduced healthy lung tissue capacity/resista...(Read More)

Grim warning amid COVID surge

So, what is vice pm & health minister Anutin's action now? Is he still sticking to his '...(Read More)

Grim warning amid COVID surge

I don't know or Thailand considers this as the 2nd wave ( including UK variant?), but the 'c...(Read More)

Seven Days of Danger for Songkran underway in Phuket

Yes, 1 week Songkran road tent sitting/eating/watch tv started. Last Saturday, tent, tables, and 30 ...(Read More)

New COVID strain in Phuket, infections hit 50

LALALA, a USA study among 236,000 ex Covid-19 patients show: 34% of ex patients develop within 6 mon...(Read More)

New COVID strain in Phuket, infections hit 50

China admits: "Our vaccine works below expectation, effectivity figure is about 50%". This...(Read More)

Phuket Opinion: Paying for the COVID party fallout

Look at the other countries. Lockdowns don’t work. The USA has many states that didn’t give into...(Read More)

 

AXA Insurance PCL
Dive Supply Co., Ltd.
MIA KAI HIGHER
Dan About Thailand
Phuket Property
https://sgssecurity.com/
Thai Residential
Thanyapura
Art-Tec Design
ZENITHY POOL VILLAS
Brightview Center
Smarter Energy Solution Phuket
Property in Phuket
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
UWC Thailand
HeadStart International School Phuket

 