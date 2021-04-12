The Phuket News
Phuket braces for rise in infections

Phuket braces for rise in infections

PHUKET: Phuket Governor Narong Woonciew yesterday inspected the ‘Field Hospital 2’ at the Prince of Songkla University (PSU) Phuket Campus as officials ready for a rise in COVID infections across the island.

By The Phuket News

Monday 12 April 2021, 10:40AM

Photo: PR Phuket

Photo: PR Phuket

The inspection came as the number of confirmed infected on the island rose to 58 yesterday. As of this morning (Apr 12), that number had risen to 74, reported the Phuket Provincial Public Health Office (PPHO).

The aim is to have 500 beds available across Phuket for people infected with COVID-19 needing medical care, Governor Narong said during his inspection of the field hospital yesterday.

Joining the Governor for his inspection were Phuket Provincial Administrative Organisation (PPAO) President Rewat Areerob, Phuket Public Health Office (PPHO) Chief Kusak Kukiattikoon and Vachira Phuket Hospital Director Chalermpong Sakontapol.

The field hospital at the PSU campus, set up on the third floor of the sports complex building, can accommodate about 150 beds, but currently has 50 beds available, he added.

Patients assigned to the field hospital will only be those suffering light symptoms or just under observation as they are not exhibiting any symptoms, he said.

Infected people will be brought to the recovery area on the third floor by a lift dedicated to patients and staff only, and will be monitored by medical staff through CCTV cameras in a control room, Governor Narong explained.

“For now, we are trying to separate infected and at-risk people from other people by letting them quarantine in hotels,” Governor Narong said.

“For PUIs [persons under investigation], they are now under care at Dibuk Hospital, which can handle 60-70 cases at a time. If they test positive, they will be transferred to Vachira Phuket Hospital,” he said.

The need to prepare for more infections was becoming pressing, he added, noting the continuing rise in the number of infections on the island.

“We are brainstorming to open another field hospital, as we expect to have at least 500 beds for infected people,” he said.

“The number of infected people has quickly increased because we are using ‘active case finding’. For example, today medical staff went to test people working on Bangla Rd. Staff can swab test up to 300 people per day. 

“We have intensive measures, including vaccination, the  promotion of wearing face masks and investigating how people became infected,” Governor Narong said.

“There is also intensive checking for those coming to Phuket through all three ways, at the Phuket Check Point at Tha Chatchai, at the ports  and at the airport,” he said.

“At this stage, people coming to Phuket do not face quarantine, but are asked to self-monitor and install the Mor Chana app,” he added.

Nasa12 | 12 April 2021 - 11:08:52 

Well the last 2 1/2 days a be on Chalong pier, and se hundreds of people coming and going whit boats. And maybe 5% of them us mask.

 

