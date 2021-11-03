Phuket teens wanted for vaccination study

PHUKET: Teenagers in Phuket from 12 to 17 years old are wanted for a study to compare the effects of subdermal vaccinations injected under the skin compared with much deeper intramuscular injections.

By The Phuket News

Wednesday 3 November 2021, 04:11PM

The study is being conducted by Vachira Phuket Hospital, which earlier this year conducted a similar study among adults.

That study confirmed that only 20% of the standard vaccine dose of AstraZeneca was required for the third-dose ‘booster shots’ to provoke the same level of immunity among the recipients.

The results of that study were later implemented throughout the country as the “Phuket method”.

However, the new study among young people will use the Pfizer vaccine, Vachira hospital said in its announcement yesterday (Nov 2).

“This is a study to reduce the side effects of myocarditis in children,” the hospital also explained.

In total, 200 volunteers are required for the study. The volunteers will be divided into two groups.

Group 1 will receive 0.3ml of mRNA SARS-CoV-2 vaccine by two intramuscular injections three weeks apart.

Group 2 will receive 0.1ml of mRNA SARS-CoV-2 vaccine by two injections injected into the subcutaneous layer under the skin.

The volunteers must be free from any congenital diseases and had never received any COVID vaccination injections before, the hospital emphasised in its notice.

“Participants in both groups will be screened for COVID-19 using the Rapid Antigen Test (ATK).

If the virus is not found, the vaccine will be administered and the level of immunity is tested in the next step,” the hospital said.

Participants will receive a blood test to check the level of immunity against COVID-19 (SARS CoV-2 Antibody – IgG)” three times during the study, the hospital explained.

The first blood test will be conducted before the first injection, the second two weeks after the second injection, and the third 12 weeks after the second injection.

If a participant receiving a subdermal injection shows little or no increase in immunity after the injections, the participant will receive an intramuscular vaccination injection to stimulate the body’s response, the hospital added.

People interested in taking part in the study were asked to contact Khun Ratchanok at 076 361234 ext. 6506-7.

Applications to take part in the study will remain open until this Saturday (Nov 6), or until the number of required volunteers is reached