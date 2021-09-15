The Phuket News
Phuket study confirms subdermal injections using less vaccine more effective as boost jabs

Phuket study confirms subdermal injections using less vaccine more effective as boost jabs

PHUKET: Phuket health officials will use only 20% of the standard vaccine dose of AstraZeneca for the third-dose ‘booster shots’ and will administer the vaccine doses as subdermal injections, not intramuscular injections, to boost the recipient’s immunity.

By Eakkapop Thongtub

Wednesday 15 September 2021, 06:51PM

The announcement was made at Vachira Phuket Hospital this afternoon (Sept 15). Photo: PR Phuket

The announcement was made at Vachira Phuket Hospital this afternoon (Sept 15). Photo: PR Phuket

The study report. Image: PR Phuket

The study report. Image: PR Phuket

The study report. Image: PR Phuket

The study report. Image: PR Phuket

The study report. Image: PR Phuket

The study report. Image: PR Phuket

The study report. Image: PR Phuket

The study report. Image: PR Phuket

The study report. Image: PR Phuket

The study report. Image: PR Phuket

The study report. Image: PR Phuket

The study report. Image: PR Phuket

The move follows a study conducted by medical officers at Vachira Phuket Hospital, hospital director Dr Chalermpong Sukontapol explained at a press conference at the hospital this afternoon (Sept 15).

Joining the conference were the hospital’s Epidemiologist, Dr Withita Jaeng-iam, along with DEPA Phuket office Manager Pracha Asawathira and Phuket Tourist Association President Bhummikitti Ruktaengam.

“The team led by Dr Withita and Dr Suphalak Laongpetch initiated this research to find an alternative way to provide the third dose of vaccine in Phuket, and Thailand,” Dr Chalermpong said.

Dr Withita explained, “In this research, we had 242 participants who were 18-60 years old and we divided them into two groups. For the first group, of 120 participants, we injected 0.5ml of vaccine into their muscle [Intramuscular], which is normal for COVID-19 vaccine injection.

“For another 122 participants, we injected 0.1ml of vaccine under their skin [subcutaneous],” she said.

“The study found that participants who received the subcutaneous injection with 0.1ml of vaccine developed a slightly higher rate of immunity than the other group of participants,” Dr  Withita explained.

“Participants who received subcutaneous injections had approximately 17,662.3 AU/ml, while participants who received intramuscular injections had 17,214.1 AU/ml. Both groups had a higher rate of immunity than the minimum threshold or 840 AU/ml.

“Additionally, participants who received subcutaneous injections had less side effects than the other group. Seventy of them had a fever or headache, while the number went up to 98 in the other group,” she said.

“The subcutaneous injection causes more irritation and redness at the injected area, it is not worrying,” she added. 

“We will start providing the third dose of vaccine by subcutaneous injection to 200,000 people who received two doses of Sinovac,” Dr Withita said.

“To return to normal life, the third dose of vaccine is very necessary, and in the situation that we have limited doses of vaccine, the subcutaneous injection using less amount of vaccine helps us achieve that goal faster,” she said. 

“This may be an important method to solve shortages of vaccine doses in many countries while the Delta variant is spreading,” Dr Withita concluded.

Phuket community
Ukrainian woman killed as ice delivery pickup wipes out

Just another reckless and impatient delivery truck driver...driving with complete disregard for safe...(Read More)

Ukrainian woman killed as ice delivery pickup wipes out

My 15 years + years on Phuket, I have never seen a single weight check of these pick ups that are ov...(Read More)

Ukrainian woman killed as ice delivery pickup wipes out

Driving too fast for the conditions yet again and a life needlessly lot. At least Lt Chanita seems m...(Read More)

Patong bars defy national order, open as ’restaurants’

Why does immigration kick out valid sandbox customers who paid the price to enter. Many like me wor...(Read More)

Governor unveils new COVID plan, assures no hospital bed shortage

Phuket's restrictive tourist nonsense policies did send tourism into tailspin, as many Phuketian...(Read More)

Government plan to entice rich expats

.......and how does letting in a few rich expats affect any of you?...(Read More)

Phuket marks 229 new COVID cases, available hospital beds hits 10%

70% of the population is not INOCULATED with 2 injections and most of those who are were done so wi...(Read More)

Government plan to entice rich expats

Rich people do not want to live in developing nations unless they are operating.. er, grey area busi...(Read More)

Rawai sea gypsy village lockdown order finally issued

16 days after a lot of infection was discovered in this area, they shut down. The same in a large h...(Read More)

Government plan to entice rich expats

Many funny Government thoughts. Showing exactly that they not understand 'rich Expats'. Thes...(Read More)

 

