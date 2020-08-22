Phuket taxi drivers protest loan repayments

PHUKET: Phuket tourism transport drivers, including drivers of taxis and tour vans, today (Aug 22) held another small protest at Sapan Hin to call for the finance division of Toyota not to enforce loan repayments for the vehicles, which may see the vehicles repossessed.

By Eakkapop Thongtub

Saturday 22 August 2020, 10:36PM

About 80 drivers gathered at Sapan Hin today, repeating their call for a moratorium on finance repayments of at least three months, but hopefully extended up to six months or even a year.

Narong Chutong, representing the drivers, today presented a petition of more than 1,100 members in the group calling for a reprieve.

Mr Narong said that the drivers were facing extenuating circumstances due to the COVID-19 economic crisis. He added that their plea has been submitted to Toyota executives.

"I have already contacted Toyota Finance Company and Toyota Company and I have been following up with each of them all along,” Mr Narong said.

“Today, we meet in earnest in submitting a letter with the following claims: requesting a moratorium on all additional debt from three months to six months or even one year. We also asked for Phuket to be the first province for the company to provide assistance to debtors. We also asked to restructure the installment payments without interest.

“A representative of the Toyota company has already referred the matter to the company’s top management in order to alleviate the suffering for Toyota customers. It is currently under consideration,” Mr Narong said.

Mr Narong pointed out that the drivers currently have no income, and hence cannot pay such debts.

“We are waiting for the response from Toyota to our requests. We will inform people of the result of their consideration at the next opportunity,” he said.