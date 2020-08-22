Kata Rocks
Oak Maedow Phuket BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET Kata Rocks
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Where to Eat
Phuket Live 89.5
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

Phuket taxi drivers protest loan repayments

Phuket taxi drivers protest loan repayments

PHUKET: Phuket tourism transport drivers, including drivers of taxis and tour vans, today (Aug 22) held another small protest at Sapan Hin to call for the finance division of Toyota not to enforce loan repayments for the vehicles, which may see the vehicles repossessed.

tourismCOVID-19economics
By Eakkapop Thongtub

Saturday 22 August 2020, 10:36PM

About 80 drivers gathered at Sapan Hin today, repeating their call for a moratorium on finance repayments. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

About 80 drivers gathered at Sapan Hin today, repeating their call for a moratorium on finance repayments. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

About 80 drivers gathered at Sapan Hin today, repeating their call for a moratorium on finance repayments. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

About 80 drivers gathered at Sapan Hin today, repeating their call for a moratorium on finance repayments. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

About 80 drivers gathered at Sapan Hin today, repeating their call for a moratorium on finance repayments. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

About 80 drivers gathered at Sapan Hin today, repeating their call for a moratorium on finance repayments. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

Narong Chutong, representing the drivers, today presented a petition of more than 1,100 members in the group calling for a reprieve on loan repayments for tourism drivers’ vehicles. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

Narong Chutong, representing the drivers, today presented a petition of more than 1,100 members in the group calling for a reprieve on loan repayments for tourism drivers’ vehicles. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

Narong Chutong, representing the drivers, today presented a petition of more than 1,100 members in the group calling for a reprieve on loan repayments for tourism drivers’ vehicles. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

Narong Chutong, representing the drivers, today presented a petition of more than 1,100 members in the group calling for a reprieve on loan repayments for tourism drivers’ vehicles. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

Narong Chutong, representing the drivers, today presented a petition of more than 1,100 members in the group calling for a reprieve on loan repayments for tourism drivers’ vehicles. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

Narong Chutong, representing the drivers, today presented a petition of more than 1,100 members in the group calling for a reprieve on loan repayments for tourism drivers’ vehicles. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

« »

About 80 drivers gathered at Sapan Hin today, repeating their call for a moratorium on finance repayments of at least three months, but hopefully extended up to six months or even a year.

Narong Chutong, representing the drivers, today presented a petition of more than 1,100 members in the group calling for a reprieve.

Mr Narong said that the drivers were facing extenuating circumstances due to the COVID-19 economic crisis. He added that their plea has been submitted to Toyota executives.

"I have already contacted Toyota Finance Company and Toyota Company and I have been following up with each of them all along,” Mr Narong said.

“Today, we meet in earnest in submitting a letter with the following claims: requesting a moratorium on all additional debt from three months to six months or even one year. We also asked for Phuket to be the first province for the company to provide assistance to debtors. We also asked to restructure the installment payments without interest.

BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET

“A representative of the Toyota company has already referred the matter to the company’s top management in order to alleviate the suffering for Toyota customers. It is currently under consideration,” Mr Narong said.

Mr Narong pointed out that the drivers currently have no income, and hence cannot pay such debts.

“We are waiting for the response from Toyota to our requests. We will inform people of the result of their consideration at the next opportunity,” he said.

 

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

CAPTCHA

CaptainJack69 | 24 August 2020 - 12:55:38 

The best mortgage lenders are offering is a re-payment break while still accruing interest. At the MOST that is all these guys should get. But (as comments below show) most Phuket people are glad to see the back of them. Yeah, it's a shame for the minority who aren't scum-bags, but... good riddance.

MikeZim | 24 August 2020 - 12:41:18 

This is the perfect time to introduce meter only taxis and cheap public transport around the isla. These drivers have caused considerable damage to the island with their coronal behaviour.

Winfield | 23 August 2020 - 21:01:26 

Whats wrong with all you people below ?  ... Give the drivers a break on loan repayments.  Families are suffering. Toyota have made zillions here and can afford to help out now.

Surprised Wolf | 23 August 2020 - 17:47:39 

I don't feel for them. Most RIP OFF their customers day in day out. No business for them now is what Karma wishes them...

Galong | 23 August 2020 - 10:02:50 

Maybe they shouldn't have blown so much money on annoyingly loud stereo systems and flashy wheels.   Keep in mind, they thrive off of ripping people off. I feel for them a little bit, but only so much.

Capricornball | 23 August 2020 - 09:28:34 

Hmmm...they still don't understand that nobody cares about their plight, and that 99% of the island is happy to have them off the road.  They have been ripping people for a long time, and should have been saving money. If not tough s#1^.  Just let the van/taxi go and go back to your village.

JohnC | 23 August 2020 - 09:24:59 

I assume we are supposed to feel sorry for these people but it is difficult when for more than 25 years you have seen them cheating tourists and locals a like. Karma can be a real bitch!

Kurt | 23 August 2020 - 08:30:39 

I still see no taxis to pick up/drop passengers, who flag them down along the roads, over the whole of Phuket. Work enough if they want to work as a normal taxi.

LALALA | 23 August 2020 - 07:57:20 

This people should stay from the roads forever. They ripping off their customers and are a risk for all others. Toyota should repossess their vehicles as soon as possible.

Nasa12 | 23 August 2020 - 07:16:52 

Give the van back and a hope every body of you get black lister to take loans for 10 years scumbags.

Fascinated | 22 August 2020 - 23:31:19 

Nice to see these greedy people suffering- best thing about COVID.

 

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Safety First: Caution vital as Phuket becomes testbed for international tourists
Stranded by virus, Japan couple become Cape Verde envoys
Darasamut Underpass to close for maintenance
Prisons being developed as tourist attractions
Department of Health Service Support plans ‘villa quarantine’
Police top brass step in over Nong Mint’s death, student charged
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Granny jailed over sex offers? Fatal run probe! Tonnes of trash off Phuket Beach! || August 24
Electricity outage to affect road over Karon Hill
Friend reveals timeline of Nong Mint’s death
Government launches Center for Economic Situation Administration
South Korea tightens virus curbs as global deaths cross 800,000
THA president backs safe and sealed tours
Phuket is ready to open for ‘travel bubbles’, says poll
Costly, but transparent masks are boon for hard of hearing
Phang Nga woman gets 50 years for offering girl for sex

 

Phuket community
Darasamut Underpass to close for maintenance

So Office Chief Somwang Lohamut, way you don’t do this work on the night time. When everything is...(Read More)

THA president backs safe and sealed tours

This quarantine periods make as a start up that the bulk of tourists, from China, are not coming. Th...(Read More)

Prisons being developed as tourist attractions

Wow, get tourists also the chance to see under what bestial circumstances prisoners are held in Thai...(Read More)

TAT takes a gamble promoting Phuket Model

Thorfinger - no! Covid will not always be here. Its not here for 90 days and witthout importong it a...(Read More)

Prisons being developed as tourist attractions

Is this where they plan to put the tourists for their 14 day quarantine ?...(Read More)

Darasamut Underpass to close for maintenance

Why do they not do this kind of work during Nighttime as they do in most other places ?...(Read More)

Open letter to the tourism authority and the Thai government

letter of a German-Hartz4-"writer", slimy!!...(Read More)

THA president backs safe and sealed tours

Despite the fact that this scheme will not work at all I agree with everything as long it increases ...(Read More)

Prisons being developed as tourist attractions

Are the preparing for the overstayers after 26th ?...(Read More)

Department of Health Service Support plans ‘villa quarantine’

What is the Thai Officialdom thinking to keep pushing a Thai quarantine hotel scheme that is not at ...(Read More)

 

tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
https://sgssecurity.com/
Diamond Resort Phuket
Thai Residential
Property in Phuket
Kvik Phuket
Phuket Hospitality Challenge 2020
ZENITHY POOL VILLAS
CMI - Thailand
Thanyapura Health 360
Dan About Thailand
M Beach Club Phuket
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
UWC Thailand

 