Phuket tourism transport drivers plea for loan repayment relief

Phuket tourism transport drivers plea for loan repayment relief

PHUKET: More than 50 tour van and taxi drivers massed at Saphan Hin, on the outskirts of Phuket Town, this morning (Aug 17) to call for delayed loan repayments for their vehicles as they are unable to make repayments due to the current economic crisis.

tourismeconomicsCOVID-19
By Eakkapop Thongtub

Monday 17 August 2020, 12:50PM

The Phuket van and taxi drivers gathered at Saphan Hin this morning (Aug 17) to present their plea, and their petition. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

The drivers gathered at 9am to represent their plea and a petition of more than 700 signatures of Phuket tour vehicle drivers calling for help in delaying their outstanding loan repayments.

Narong Chutong, one of the leading representatives of the group, explained that the petition includes the signatures of 709 drivers and tour operators in Phuket.

The petition is addressed to the finance division of Toyota (Thailand), Mr Narong said.

The petition asks for Toyota to delay all repayments due for vehicles used in Phuket’s tourism industry for at least three months, but hopefully up to one year, with no increase in interest due.

The group will hold talks with Toyota executives later today in the hope of the drivers avoiding having their vehicles repossessed, Mr Narong said.

“We are all suffering because of the impact of COVID-19. There are no tourists, no work and therefore no income, making it impossible to make loan repayments for our vehicles,” he said.

“The repayments due for each vehicle is about B19-20,000 per month,” he added.

“If today’s talks are not effective, the group will meet again to find a solution to the problem,” Mr Narong concluded.

 

Fascinated | 17 August 2020 - 13:48:17 

I'm sure people afe gutted that these people are suffering after all the suffering THEY have caused over the years. Perfect time to re-vamp the transport system on the island.

Foot | 17 August 2020 - 13:40:32 

What's the plan when there are still no tourists a year from now?
Give them more money?
Someone has to accept the fact that tourisim in Phuket will be a small fraction of what it was for a few years to come.
Condos, business', roadways will remain empty.
Sad, yes.  But, true.

Nasa12 | 17 August 2020 - 13:04:04 

For me you can take all this tur van busses and put up one place sun never shine. How many fatal accidents have these mini buses and the driver made in Phuket the last 15 years.

 

