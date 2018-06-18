PHUKET: The Phuket taxi driver whose Toyota Forturner went off-road in a single-vehicle accident in the early hours of June 4 will not be charged for fleeing the scene of an accident and will not be charged for drunk driving.

Monday 18 June 2018, 12:16PM

The Phuket taxi driver of this Toyota Fortuner will not be charged for fleeing the scene of an accident. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub / file

The news follows Capt Eakkasak Kwanwan of the Thalang Police confirming to The Phuket News this morning (June 18) that the driver, who police have not named, will face only one charge: reckless driving causing damage to property.

The accident on June 4 saw the white Fortuner, registered as a Phuket taxi, end up buried in undergrowth in a field in Thalang after the vehicle wiped out a roadside sign and came to rest after hitting a power pole.

The wreck was noticed by passers-by, and when rescue workers and the police turned up, the driver was nowhere to be seen. (See story here.)

Regardless, Capt Eakkasak today said, “He did not flee the scene. The driver did not escape. He went to the police station after the incident.”

However, Capt Eakkasak’s description of events today did not include that Capt Eakkasak himself had confirmed to The Phuket News earlier that the driver did not present himself to Thalang Police Station until the next day (June 5). (See update to story here.)

Yet Capt Eakkasak also today said, “He was not at the scene because he had to arrange for his passengers to be picked up and taken to their destination.”

Apparently, no people were injured in the accident, Capt Eakkasak said.

Regarding the standard threat that police will charge any drivers who refuse to give a breath test to police when testing for alcohol, for this Phuket taxi driver that will not happen.

Capt Eakkasak told The Phuket News today that the driver was tested for alcohol and drugs, but the test results were negative.

When the drug and alcohol tests were conducted was not clarified.