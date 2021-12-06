Phuket sweep fails to find Omicron

PHUKET: The Phuket Provincial Public Health Office (PPHO) has reported that of the tourists tracked down in Phuket for testing to determine whether they are carrying the Omicron variant, the PPHO was waiting for test results of just six people.

COVID-19Coronavirushealthtourism

By The Phuket News

Monday 6 December 2021, 05:47PM

Image: PPHO

So far none of the tourists, from South Africa and Namibia, have tested positive for any form of COVID-19, the PPHO reported in a notice marked as accurate as of midday today (Dec 6).

The report marked that 130 tourists had entered Thailand via Phuket Airport between November 14 -27.

Of those, 45 had completed 14 days stay in Phuket without any signs of infection.

Of the remaining 85, 41 had travelled back out of Thailand, and 28 had travelled to other provinces, the report said.

Only 12 tourists of concern were still in Phuket, the PPHO noted.

Of those, six had already repeatedly tested negative for COVID-19. The remaining six have had swab samples taken and the PPHO is awaiting the test results, the report said.

PPHO Chief Dr Kusak Kiattikoon last Thursday (Dec 2) reported that officials had yet to locate 40 tourists who had arrived in Phuket since Nov 15 in their campaign to track down any new arrivals who may have brought the Omicron variant of COVID-19 to the island.

Just one day later, last Friday (Dec 3), Phuket Immigration Chief Col Thanet Sukchai confirmed that officers had located all but one of the tourists.