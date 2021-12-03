African tourist arrivals in Phuket found, face tests

PHUKET: Just one day after the announcement that officials were tracking down tourists who had arrived in Phuket from South Africa and Namibia in the hope of preventing the spread of the Omicron variant of COVID-19 across the island, Phuket Immigration Chief Col Thanet Sukchai today confirmed that officers had located all but one of the tourists.

COVID-19Coronavirusimmigrationtourismhealth

By Eakkapop Thongtub

Friday 3 December 2021, 05:28PM

Despite announcing yesterday that 57 tourists from the high-risk Omicron countries in Africa were still on the island, Col Sukchai today (Dec 3) said that 52 were still on the island.

Of those, 26 had already stayed in Phuket more than 14 days without presenting any signs of infection. These 26 will not be tested again for COVID-19, he said.

All 130 arrivals who landed in Phuket between Nov 15-27 tested negative for the virus after arriving in Phuket, he repeated.

Of the remaining tourists, 17 have been located in Phuket and underwent swab tests today. The tests are being provided free by the government, Col Thanet said.

Eight of the 52 tourists had since travelled to other provinces and had been contacted already, he added.

“There is still only one person who has not been recorded as travelling out of Phuket or moving anywhere else. Therefore, we have given his details to the Digital Ministry [Ministry of Digital Economy and Society] so they can check his location from the Mor Chana app,” Col Thanet said.

“In this operation, officials consider this group of tourists as important people, so we have to understand and act well to tourists because these tourists are bringing income to the country.

“All officers have been ordered to act politely and provide good convenience to tourists,” he said.

As a precaution, Col Thanet today, accompanied by Dr Onpat Kawanich, Head of the international infectious disease control checkpoint under the Phuket Port Authority, visited the hotels where the 17 tourists to be tested are staying.

Instead of speaking with the tourists directly, he passed the message on to hotel staff to inform the tourists that they are to be tested.

Hotel staff are to make the arrangements for the tourists to undergo the tests at the Central Floresta shopping mall next Monday or Tuesday (Dec 6-7).