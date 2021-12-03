BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Where to Eat
Phuket Live 89.5
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

African tourist arrivals in Phuket found, face tests

African tourist arrivals in Phuket found, face tests

PHUKET: Just one day after the announcement that officials were tracking down tourists who had arrived in Phuket from South Africa and Namibia in the hope of preventing the spread of the Omicron variant of COVID-19 across the island, Phuket Immigration Chief Col Thanet Sukchai today confirmed that officers had located all but one of the tourists.

COVID-19Coronavirusimmigrationtourismhealth
By Eakkapop Thongtub

Friday 3 December 2021, 05:28PM

Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

« »

Despite announcing yesterday that 57 tourists from the high-risk Omicron countries in Africa were still on the island, Col Sukchai today (Dec 3) said that 52 were still on the island.

Of those, 26 had already stayed in Phuket more than 14 days without presenting any signs of infection. These 26 will not be tested again for COVID-19, he said.

All 130 arrivals who landed in Phuket between Nov 15-27 tested negative for the virus after arriving in Phuket, he repeated.

Of the remaining tourists, 17 have been located in Phuket and underwent swab tests today. The tests are being provided free by the government, Col Thanet said.

Eight of the 52 tourists had since travelled to other provinces and had been contacted already, he added.

“There is still only one person who has not been recorded as travelling out of Phuket or moving anywhere else. Therefore, we have given his details to the Digital Ministry [Ministry of Digital Economy and Society] so they can check his location from the Mor Chana app,” Col Thanet said.

CBRE Phuket

“In this operation, officials consider this group of tourists  as important people, so we have to understand and act well to tourists because these tourists are bringing income to the country.

“All officers have been ordered to act politely and provide good convenience to tourists,” he said.

As a precaution, Col Thanet today, accompanied by Dr Onpat Kawanich, Head of the international infectious disease control checkpoint under the Phuket Port Authority, visited the hotels where the 17 tourists to be tested are staying.

Instead of speaking with the tourists directly, he passed the message on to hotel staff to inform the tourists that they are to be tested.

Hotel staff are to make the arrangements for the tourists to undergo the tests at the Central Floresta shopping mall next Monday or Tuesday (Dec 6-7).

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

CAPTCHA

Be the first to comment.

 

Have a news tip-off? Click here

PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: PM: No national lockdown! Phuket lucky license plate fetches B1.43 million || December 3
Phuket lucky licence plate fetches B1.42mn
Nakhon Si Thammarat declared disaster zones
Phuket airport under fire for delaying noise pollution compensation payouts
Phuket residents angered by Pfizer walk-in queue confusion
Australia reports first locally transmitted Omicron case
Phuket marks 86 new COVID cases, no new deaths
APEC ISOM meeting in Phuket spotlights ‘BCG Economy’
PM: No national lockdown, but bars probably won’t reopen
In hunt for Omicron, Phuket health officials yet to locate 40 African tourists
Kamala homeowner told to pay B50,000 to remove water-vending machine blocking the driveway
Thailand set to donate vaccines to Africa, government says
Thai Vietjet resumes Taiwan-Phuket flights
Government hunts for visitors from Africa
Phuket marks 96 new COVID cases, no new deaths

 

Phuket community
Antigen testing for visitors in doubt as Omicron variant spreads

"Omicron" is a form of the 15th letter of the Greek alphabet, literally "small '...(Read More)

Thailand set to donate vaccines to Africa, government says

Could be a clever way to get rid of unwanted stocks of chinese lolly water. If backhanders are invol...(Read More)

Kamala homeowner told to pay B50,000 to remove water-vending machine blocking the driveway

A real toss of the bacterial dice getting water from one of these devices. Ditto on the garden hose ...(Read More)

Phuket residents angered by Pfizer walk-in queue confusion

Does seem poor. Why can't someone just count the 1500 and have them sit inside on the 4000 seats...(Read More)

Kamala homeowner told to pay B50,000 to remove water-vending machine blocking the driveway

It's a simple enough matter to go to the land office and find out if the land has 'servitude...(Read More)

Thailand set to donate vaccines to Africa, government says

Amazing impudence considering the their own vaccination status.... ...(Read More)

Antigen testing for visitors in doubt as Omicron variant spreads

No need for overreactions of local governments. Omicron seems to be highly contagious but is 'mi...(Read More)

Thailand set to donate vaccines to Africa, government says

A funny Anutin way to shuffle with vaccines. First he received vaccine donations from european count...(Read More)

Kamala homeowner told to pay B50,000 to remove water-vending machine blocking the driveway

100% Thainess. What a nonsense to be busy with. Just shift that water machine a few meters....(Read More)

Thailand set to donate vaccines to Africa, government says

This is a joke, right? Thailand STILL hasn't vaccinated its own citizens and residents yet beca...(Read More)

 

AXA Insurance PCL
Dive Supply Co., Ltd.
PKF Thailand
Art-Tec Design
Exotic Fishing Thailand
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
EPL predictions
PaintFX
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
QSI International School Phuket
Thanyapura
HeadStart International School Phuket
Thai Residential
Phuket Property
Subscribe to The Phuket News
UWC Thailand
Brightview Center

 