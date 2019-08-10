THE PAVILIONS PHUKET BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET
Phuket surf warning issued amid heavy raining, strong wind

PHUKET: The International Surf Lifesaving Association (ISLA) has issued a surf danger warning as Southern Thailand braces for storm conditions following a weather warning reissued again for Phuket and the Andaman coast.

weatherSafety
By The Phuket News

Saturday 10 August 2019, 01:38PM

If ocean conditions appear calm, be vigilant for approaching weather fronts, rapidly increasing surf heights and causing flash rip currents, ISLA warns. Photo: ISLA / The Phuket News file

The ISLA warning, published on the organisation's Facebook page at 9am today (Aug 10), includes a High Surf Warning, a Severe Rip Current Warning, a Flash Rip Current Warning and Squall Warning from Satun and Tarutao Island north to the Sarasin Bridge (Phuket / Phang Nga) including all West and Southwest facing beaches and bars in-between.

“Surf heights of one to two metres, with possible larger wave sets, are predicted for the next five days at the listed beaches and locations. Swimmers, surfers, beachgoers, and anglers are advised to use caution near the shoreline,” the warning noted.

“Lulls may occur intermittently throughout the warning period. If ocean conditions appear calm, be vigilant for approaching weather fronts, rapidly increasing surf heights and causing  flash rip currents,” it added.

As ISLA reminded, rip currents may recirculate within the surf zone, or in some cases they can flow out beyond the breaking waves.

“Squalls may develop suddenly, bringing high winds, heavy rain, and rapidly increasing surf heights,” the warning said.

An advisory means the above conditions are imminent or are already occurring, the warning noted, adding:

SWIMMERS: Water entry for swimmers is ONLY recommended if area has visible lifeguards, and only between the red-and-yellow flags. Do not enter the water if red flags are flying or no lifeguards are visible.

SURFERS: Surfers, bodyboarders, and bodysurfers should use caution at unguarded beaches, and only enter the water at beaches they are familiar with. Surf within your ability. Spend a few minutes watching the break to evaluate conditions and hazards, before paddling out.

BEACHGOERS: Beach visitors walking along the shore should be alert for dangerous breaking waves nearby. NEVER turn your back to the ocean when walking near breaking waves. Leave extra distance between yourself and the high water line.

ANGLERS: Surf fishing on rocks or the shoreline is not recommended. You could be swept out and drown.

The ISLA warning follows the Thai Meteorological Department (TMD) issuing and repeatedly reissuing weather warning for Phuket and the Andaman coast informing people about possible flash floods and calling for all small boats to stay ashore (see here).

