Heavy weather, 60km/h winds lash Phuket

PHUKET: Strong winds and heavy rain began lashing Phuket this afternoon (Aug 9) after weather authorities again reissued a weather warning for Phuket and along the Andaman coast.

Friday 9 August 2019, 03:55PM

Strong winds and heavy rain lashed across Phuket this afternoon (Aug 9). Photo: Khao Phuket

Strong winds and heavy rain lashed across Phuket this afternoon (Aug 9). Photo: Khao Phuket

Winds across Phuket gusted up to 60-70km/h, an official at the Thai Meteorological Department (TMD) Southern Meteorological Center (West Coast), based near Phuket International Airport, told The Phuket News.

Those wind speeds were recorded at 3:30pm, the officer said.

Under a warning issued by the Phuket Marine Office, all small boats were ordered to stay ashore until the current weather front passes.

After three days of good weather, the TMD today issued its “Heavy Rain and Strong Winds in South and East” for the ninth time, this time warning of “isolated torrential rain” over the East and the South regions today through Sunday (Aug 9-11).

Laguna Golf Phuket

Areas in the South to be heavily affected by isolated heavy to very heavy rain were identified as: Ranong, Phang Nga, Phuket, Phetchaburi, Prachuap Khiri Khan, Chumphon and Surat Thani.

Isolated heavy rain is forecast to continue tomorrow though Sunday (Aug 10-11) across Ranong, Phang Nga, Prachuap Khiri Khan and Chumphon.

Strong winds are to create waves up to two to four metres high in the upper Andaman Sea, the warning noted.

“People should beware of the severe condition that may cause flash flood and water runoff. All ships should proceed with caution, and small boats keep ashore,” the warning said.

