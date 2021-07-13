Phuket suffers yet another COVID death

PHUKET: For the second consecutive day the Phuket Provincial Public Health Office (PPHO) has reported a death in Phuket attributed to COVID-19, bringing the total number of fatalities attributed to the disease to nine since the latest wave of infections hit the island on Apr 3.

By The Phuket News

Tuesday 13 July 2021, 08:30AM

The death was marked in the PPHO daily COVID situation report for yesterday (July 12). As with the death marked in the report for Sunday (July 11), no details of the death have been provided.

The latest death marks the third COVID death recorded by officials in the past 13 days.

PPHO Chief Dr Kusak Kukiattikoon revealed on June 30 that the seventh COVID death in Phuket was that of a 72-year-old man who had been in hospital for two months. The man had died sometime in the preceding week, Dr Kusak noted.

According to the daily report for July 12, issued yesterday evening, Phuket officials marked zero new cases of Sandbox tourists testing positive for the COVID-19, leaving the total number of Sandbox tourists confirmed infected after landing on the island at six.

Among the six cases, one man from the UAE tested positive on his first test on arrival, while the other five were found to be COVID positive on their second test on Days 6-7 of their stay.

The PPHO report also marked one local infection on the island yesterday, bringing the total number of people infected in Phuket since Apr 3 to 788.

The 788 does not include six people infected outside Phuket but brought to the island for treatment, or two foreigners who have been recorded as being infected outside the country.

All Phuket Sandbox arrivals who test positive after landing in Phuket are also not included in the total number of infections on the island, despite testing negative immediately after landing at the airport but testing positive after their first week on the island.

Of the 788 cases recognised since Apr 3, 721 have been released from hospital care while 72 patients remain under medical care and supervision.

The PPHO’s updated map showing the locations of infections across the island since Apr 3 reported as follows: