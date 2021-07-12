The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Where to Eat
Phuket Live 89.5
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

Phuket suffers another COVID death, three more Sandbox infections

Phuket suffers another COVID death, three more Sandbox infections

PHUKET: Phuket has suffered another death attributed to COVID-19, bringing the total number of fatalities attributed to the disease to eighth since the latest wave of infections hit the island on Apr 3.

COVID-19Coronavirushealthtourismeconomics
By The Phuket News

Monday 12 July 2021, 11:03AM

Image: PPHO

Image: PPHO

Image: Phuket Info Center

The death was marked in the daily COVID situation report issued by the Phuket Provincial Public Health Office (PPHO) for yesterday (July 11). No details of the death have been provided.

UPDATE: Dr Kusak confirmed this morning that the three new cases were a 45-year-old Myanmar national who arrived among a family of seven, a 28-year-old African who came with two friends, and a 13-year-old Swiss who arrived with family.

PPHO Dr Kusak Kukiattikoon revealed on June 30 that the seventh COVID death in Phuket was that of a 72-year-old man who had been in hospital for two months. The man had died sometime in the preceding week, Dr Kusak noted.

According to the daily report for July 11, issued just after 6pm yesterday, Phuket officials also marked three new COVID-19 infections among Sandbox tourist arrivals. 

The three were among 159 arrivals who had their second test yesterday, bringing the total number of Sandbox tourists who have tested positive for COVID-19 after arriving on the island to six. The Phuket Sandbox scheme opened on July 1.

Among the six cases, one man from the UAE tested positive on his first test on arrival, while the other five were found to be COVID positive on their second test on Days 6-7 of their stay. 

UWC Thailand

According to the Phuket Sandbox daily report issued this morning, 651 new arrivals landed in Phuket on six flights yesterday. Of those, 650 arrivals tested negative for COVID while the test results of the remaining one arrival have yet to be released, said the report. No reason was given for the delay of the one person’s test results.

The PPHO also marked two local infections on the island yesterday, bringing the total number of people infected in Phuket since Apr 3 to 787.

The 787 does not include six people infected outside Phuket but brought to the island for treatment, or two foreigners who have been recorded as being infected outside the country.

All Phuket Sandbox arrivals who test positive after landing in Phuket are also not included in the total number of infections on the island, despite testing negative immediately after landing at the airport but testing positive after their first week on the island.

Of the 787 cases recognised since Apr 3, 720 have been released from hospital care while 73 patients remain under medical care and supervision.

The PPHO’s updated map showing the locations of infections across the island since Apr 3 reported as follows:

  • Wichit - 107 infections
  • Patong - 81
  • Phuket Town - 85
  • Rassada - 76
  • Kathu - 60
  • Chalong - 53
  • Rawai - 47
  • Cherng Talay - 48
  • Thepkrasattri - 38
  • Srisoonthorn - 38
  • Kamala - 33
  • Karon - 32
  • Koh Kaew - 27
  • Mai Khao - 13
  • Pa Khlok - 10
  • Sakhu - 9

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

CAPTCHA

ematt | 12 July 2021 - 17:24:04 

@Foot, re: "Thailand worst in the world dealing with COVID", maybe you should try reading some international newspapers.

PJ | 12 July 2021 - 15:29:00 

TYPO CORRECTION
PJ | 12 July 2021 - 15:26:55 - waiting for approval.

.... and did those testing positive on day 5-6 catch it enroute but only become detectable later,  or did they catch it here.   Either way it shows the 7 day pre-travel PCR/Antigen test window for domestic arrivals is excessive

PJ | 12 July 2021 - 15:26:55 

.... and did those testing positive on day 5-6 catch it enroute but only became detectable later,  or did they catch or hear.   Either way it shows the 7 day pre-travel PCR/Antigen test window for domestic arrivals is excessive

Christy Sweet | 12 July 2021 - 14:02:55 

Thanks again for this detailed reporting, without TPN we'd be subject to the, er.. false narratives Thaidom is trying to foist on everyone.

CaptainJack69 | 12 July 2021 - 13:04:41 

Clearly 'we' don't think they're getting infected here which can only mean that the tests aren't reliable. Where does that leave us all if PCR tests aren't worth the paper they're printed on?

And then there's the vaccines. Which ones were these tourists given? 1 was a child so presumably not vaccinated?

Foot | 12 July 2021 - 12:28:11 

Are the various COVID numbers accurate, or are they manipulated to make the situation seem safer? Thailand worst in the world dealing with COVID.

Xi_Virus | 12 July 2021 - 11:56:46 

I'm big fan of Dr KuXak. He's right on the spot informing the public and update everyone with the "correct" number of infections #$!*%

He keeps repeating: Don't worry .. do not panic .. 
Well Dr how could we panic when we know you are out there working "hard" to keep us safe !$#@

Kamala Pete | 12 July 2021 - 11:37:05 

The sandbox will be cancelled after a certain number of infections. BUT - does this mean arriving infected or catching it here? Will a loose definition delay cancellation ??

 

Have a news tip-off? Click here

GPO denies overcharging for Moderna jabs
Short circuit blamed for house fire in Pa Khlok
Phuket catch-up vaccination sessions to open
Phuket officials: Prepare for new entry requirements, or go home
Bangkok businesses seek financial relief
All arrivals from ‘red’ or ‘dark red’ zones must test negative to enter Phuket
Myanmar children latest Phuket Sandbox COVID cases
Leaders of China and North Korea vow to strengthen ties
People wrongly prosecuted, detained ‘entitled to compensation’
Drug raids net seven suspects, 2,000 pills of ya bah
Phuket Opinion: Trapped Sandbox tourists need test and release
Phuket Sandbox: Good idea, gone wrong
Full Phuket Sandbox provincial order reissued
PPHO braces for infections; Delta, Beta variants confirmed in Phuket
All Bangkok-Phuket buses cancelled

 

Phuket community
Phuket officials: Prepare for new entry requirements, or go home

How about people who got one shot with Pfizer? Pfizer protects even better than AstraZeneca. Access ...(Read More)

Phuket officials: Prepare for new entry requirements, or go home

Fully vaccinated overseas visitors must be checked pre departure and 3 times after arrival and must ...(Read More)

Phuket suffers another COVID death, three more Sandbox infections

@Foot, re: "Thailand worst in the world dealing with COVID", maybe you should try reading ...(Read More)

Phuket officials: Prepare for new entry requirements, or go home

Why give 3 days notice to the people ? Why not say it will be effective immediately after the annou...(Read More)

Phuket officials: Prepare for new entry requirements, or go home

What a mess!...(Read More)

Phuket suffers another COVID death, three more Sandbox infections

TYPO CORRECTION PJ | 12 July 2021 - 15:26:55 - waiting for approval. .... and did those testing ...(Read More)

Phuket suffers another COVID death, three more Sandbox infections

.... and did those testing positive on day 5-6 catch it enroute but only became detectable later, o...(Read More)

Phuket suffers another COVID death, three more Sandbox infections

Thanks again for this detailed reporting, without TPN we'd be subject to the, er.. false narrati...(Read More)

Phuket Sandbox: Good idea, gone wrong

Stephanie, there's a huge gap in logic functions between Thais and.. well, everyone else. It'...(Read More)

Myanmar children latest Phuket Sandbox COVID cases

Good spot on the infections NOT being entered on Phuket tallies even though it was 6 days after entr...(Read More)

 

AXA Insurance PCL
Dive Supply Co., Ltd.
Thanyapura
HeadStart International School Phuket
Thai Residential
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
Brightview Center
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
Property in Phuket
Subscribe to The Phuket News
Phuket Property
ZENITHY POOL VILLAS

 