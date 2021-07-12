Phuket suffers another COVID death, three more Sandbox infections

PHUKET: Phuket has suffered another death attributed to COVID-19, bringing the total number of fatalities attributed to the disease to eighth since the latest wave of infections hit the island on Apr 3.

By The Phuket News

Monday 12 July 2021, 11:03AM

The death was marked in the daily COVID situation report issued by the Phuket Provincial Public Health Office (PPHO) for yesterday (July 11). No details of the death have been provided.

UPDATE: Dr Kusak confirmed this morning that the three new cases were a 45-year-old Myanmar national who arrived among a family of seven, a 28-year-old African who came with two friends, and a 13-year-old Swiss who arrived with family.

PPHO Dr Kusak Kukiattikoon revealed on June 30 that the seventh COVID death in Phuket was that of a 72-year-old man who had been in hospital for two months. The man had died sometime in the preceding week, Dr Kusak noted.

According to the daily report for July 11, issued just after 6pm yesterday, Phuket officials also marked three new COVID-19 infections among Sandbox tourist arrivals.

The three were among 159 arrivals who had their second test yesterday, bringing the total number of Sandbox tourists who have tested positive for COVID-19 after arriving on the island to six. The Phuket Sandbox scheme opened on July 1.

Among the six cases, one man from the UAE tested positive on his first test on arrival, while the other five were found to be COVID positive on their second test on Days 6-7 of their stay.

According to the Phuket Sandbox daily report issued this morning, 651 new arrivals landed in Phuket on six flights yesterday. Of those, 650 arrivals tested negative for COVID while the test results of the remaining one arrival have yet to be released, said the report. No reason was given for the delay of the one person’s test results.

The PPHO also marked two local infections on the island yesterday, bringing the total number of people infected in Phuket since Apr 3 to 787.

The 787 does not include six people infected outside Phuket but brought to the island for treatment, or two foreigners who have been recorded as being infected outside the country.

All Phuket Sandbox arrivals who test positive after landing in Phuket are also not included in the total number of infections on the island, despite testing negative immediately after landing at the airport but testing positive after their first week on the island.

Of the 787 cases recognised since Apr 3, 720 have been released from hospital care while 73 patients remain under medical care and supervision.

The PPHO’s updated map showing the locations of infections across the island since Apr 3 reported as follows: