Phuket records five new COVID infections, seventh death confirmed 72-year-old man

PHUKET: Dr Kusak Kukiattikoon, Chief of the Phuket Provincial Public Health Office (PPHO), has confirmed that Phuket recorded five new COVID infections on the island yesterday (June 29), and confirmed that Phuket’s seventh COVID death in the current outbreak was that of a 72-year-old man.

By The Phuket News

Wednesday 30 June 2021, 01:22PM

Dr Kusak Kukiattikoon, Chief of the Phuket Provincial Public Health Office (PPHO) speaking during the live broadcast this morning (June 30). Photo: PPHO

Speaking during a live broadcast joined by Phuket Governor Narong Woonciew this morning (June 30), Dr Kusak explained, “Yesterday, we had five new infected cases. Two of them came from Nonthaburi, which is classified as a dark-red zone. They had been in Phuket for about 10 days, and they also presented negative test results when entering Phuket.

“They are now receiving treatment in hospital, and about 30 high-risk people are staying in Local Quarantine [LQ] venues,” Dr Kusak said.

“The other three cases tested positive while they were staying in the LQ venue,” he added.

“This morning, I received a report that we have another five new cases for today [June 30],” Dr Kusak continued.

“Three of them came from Bangkok, and more details are to come about the other two,” he said.

“In this past week, we have had one death [from COVID-19]. The case was a 72-year-old man who had been in hospital for two months, since Songkhran. He died from severe infection in his lungs and pneumonitis,” Dr Kusak explained.

However, Dr Kusak did not indicate that the man was suffering any other pre-existing medical conditions that may have contributed to his death.

The PPHO daily report for yesterday (June 29) marked that the five new COVID infections on the island brought the total number of people infected in Phuket since Apr 3 to 728.

Of note, a provincial order has instituted a Phuket Sandbox ‘contingency plan’, in case COVID infections start spiralling upward after the reopening of the province to foreign visitors tomorrow (July 1).

Among the key criteria for “reviewing” the Sandbox policy, which include cancelling the project altogether, is if there are more than 90 infections across the island within seven days.

As such, Phuket has recorded in total 16 new infections past seven days, as follows:

June 29 - 5 new cases, total 728

June 28 - 3 new cases, total 723

June 27 - 0 new cases, total 720

June 26 - 1 new case, total 720

June 25 - 3 new cases, 1 death, total 719

June 24 - 2 new cases, total 716

June 23 - 2 new caess, total 714

According to the PPHO daily report for yesterday (June 29), the 728 cases do not include six people infected in other provinces and two people infected abroad.

Of the cases recognised since Apr 3, 687 have been released from hospital care while 42 patients remain under medical care and supervision.

The PPHO report for yesterday included an updated map showing the locations of infections on Phuket, as follows:

Wichit - 86 infections

Phuket Town - 81 (+1)

Patong - 77

Rassada - 67 (+2)

Kathu - 57 (+2)

Chalong - 46

Rawai - 46

Cherng Talay - 45

Srisoonthorn - 37

Thepkrasattri - 36

Kamala - 33

Koh Kaew - 27

Karon - 31

Pa Khlok - 10

Mai Khao - 9

Sakhu - 9

MASS VACCINATIONS

According to a report issued this morning by the Phuket office of the Public Relations Department, 383,158 people in Phuket have received at least one state-provided COVID-19 vaccination injection as of yesterday (June 29).

The increase marks 8,527 ‘first vaccination injections’ administered across the island yesterday.

The new total represents 82% of the 466,587 target population on the island to be vaccinated, said the report.

According to the report, just 24 people received their second vaccination injection yesterday, with the total for second injections now marked as 298,344 people ‒ up from 298,320 on Monday.

The report also marked 1,988 more people registering to receive a state-provided vaccination, now with a total of 428,882 people registered as of yesterday ‒ up from 426,894 on Monday.