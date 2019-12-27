THE PAVILIONS PHUKET BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET
THE PAVILIONS PHUKET BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET Kata Rocks
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Phuket Live 89.5
Where to Eat
Login | Create Account
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

Phuket suffers first death in New Year ‘Seven Days’ campaign

Phuket suffers first death in New Year ‘Seven Days’ campaign

PHUKET: Phuket has suffered its first death during the annual “Seven Days of Danger” road-safety campaign for the New Year, which began at midnight last night.

transportaccidentsdeathtourismpolice
By The Phuket News

Friday 27 December 2019, 05:53PM

Police stop motorists at a checkpoint in Phuket earlier today (Dec 27). Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

Police stop motorists at a checkpoint in Phuket earlier today (Dec 27). Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

The death came less than 24 hours after Deputy Minister of Interior Niphon Boonyamanee presided over the opening ceremony of New Year accident operations center at Phuket Provincial Hall yesterday afternoon (Dec 26).

Although the Thai Road Safety Committee (ThaiRSC) confirmed on its website earlier today that one person had died in a road accident since midnight, the website included no details of the accident or the death.

Prapan Kanprasang, Chief of the Phuket Provincial Office of the Department of Disaster Prevention and Mitigation (DDPM-Phuket), also confirmed to The Phuket News that he had yet to be informed of any details about the road fatality.

“We have not received any details about accidents so far [during the campaign]. We will receive a full report at 9am tomorrow, after the 24-hour period has concluded,” he explained.

The ThaiRSC reported that in addition to the one death, 31 people had been injured in accidents in Muang District, with another 23 people injured in Kathu District and 13 more in Thalang District.

The death and 72 injuries on Phuket’s roads before even the first day of the campaign has concluded follows Deputy Minister Niphon presiding over a ceremony to declare the main accident operations centre for the Seven Days campaign in Phuket officially open.

Present for the ceremony was Phuket Governor Phakaphong Tavipatana along with 300 officers from traffic-related government offices and agencies and local administration officials.

“The New Year holidays is a period that has many accidents. The main causes of accidents during the holidays is drunk driving, and followed speeding and reckless overtaking.” Mr Niphon pointed out

Mr Niphon also called on people to follow the same 10 safety points during the “Seven Days of Danger” road-safety campaign for the new year that Royal Thai Police Assistant Commissioner Lt Gen Sakda Cheunpakdee declared in Phuket on Tuesday. (See story here.)

To repeat, the 10 points are:

1. Do not exceed speed limits

2. Do not violate traffic signals

Thai Residential

3. Do not drive against the flow of traffic

4. Do carry your driving license at all times

5. Do wear seat belts

6. Do not overtake on narrow ways

7. Do not drunk drive

8. Do wear helmets

9. Do not drive any vehicles in unsafe condition

10. Do not use the phone while driving

“I thank you for your efforts and good cooperation from everyone to take care of drivers during the seven days,” Mr Niphon told the assembly of officers.

“Lives will be saved if we follow the traffic law,” he added.

Governor Phakaphong explained that the accident operation center was set up to be the main managing center for preventing accidents and reducing the number of accident on the roads – and in the sea – during the Seven Days of Danger campaign, from Dec 27 to Jan 2.

“The goal of this year is that we want to coordinate with officials, private sector [organisations] and the public to reduce risk causes of accidents. I believe that this coordination will make this work effective and create a culture of safe driving,” he said.

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

CAPTCHA

Be the first to comment.

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Phuket’s Promthep Cape gets palms from Pattaya
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Mother pimps daughter? Phuket cable car coming! 15 years since Asia Tsunami || December 27
Don’t believe the hype, it’s probably ‘fake news.’
Hundreds turn out for ‘Light Up Phuket’ Patong tsunami memorial service
Bruce Lee’s daughter sues one of China’s biggest fast food chains
Foreign tourist arrivals up 5.92% in November
Report of missing kayak couple found living in Rawai confirmed a false alarm
B1.5bn Phuket cable car project given green light
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Wife-killing tourist gets life! Missing couple alive, hiding out? Paedo monk arrested! || December 26
Phuket remembers those lost to the tsunami
National police deputy launches Phuket New Year anti-crime, road-safety blitz
Trang mayor missing after his car plunges into canal
Scams to look out for this festive season
Future Forward Party members in Phuket protest Election Commission rulings
Abbot charged with sexual abuse of young novices

 

Phuket community
Phuket’s Promthep Cape gets palms from Pattaya

Bear in mind their saying: ..." Nowadays the number of palm trees has gradually decreased"...(Read More)

Phuket’s Promthep Cape gets palms from Pattaya

Do you know how many water tankers daily have to go to the hill of Phromthep Cape to provide 80 (!) ...(Read More)

British man found dead after freak fall, left wedged between water pump and house

Kurt, anything meaningful to add apart from grumpy comments ? Boredom is taking a toll on you again?...(Read More)

Trang mayor missing after his car plunges into canal

Cold water? Must be a joke. Seen driving fast? Never drive faster than you can think. That means fo...(Read More)

B1.5bn Phuket cable car project given green light

I am almost sure that my life insurance company will not pay a single dime when I die during a ride...(Read More)

Hundreds turn out for ‘Light Up Phuket’ Patong tsunami memorial service

Thanks to the organisers & the band for making this a beautiful & respectful ceremony. ...(Read More)

Phuket Opinion: Loud and Proud

Thailand has no problem with the acceptance of transgenders. Its the only area I can think of where ...(Read More)

National police deputy launches Phuket New Year anti-crime, road-safety blitz

Look at us everybody. We're competent. No really we are. Please believe us....(Read More)

B1.5bn Phuket cable car project given green light

Just imagine how many air-conditioned electric buses you could buy for that money....(Read More)

B1.5bn Phuket cable car project given green light

Get for that money a water pipeline from Phang Nga Province to Phuket first. Has the Governor forgot...(Read More)

 

SKYPARK
SPARTAN INTERNATIONAL
JW Marriott Phuket
HeadStart International School Phuket
Thailand Yacht Show
ZENITHY POOL VILLAS
Diamond Resort Phuket
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
CIBS 2020 - The 25th China (Shanghai) International Boat Show
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
La Boucherie

 