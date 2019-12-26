National police deputy launches Phuket New Year anti-crime, road-safety blitz

PHUKET: Lt Gen Sakda Cheunpakdee, an Assistant Commissioner of the national Royal Thai Police, has ordered all officers under his command, and called on those assisting police, to do their best to restrict crime and enforce road-safety laws over the New Year holidays.

policeSafetytourismtransportaccidents

By The Phuket News

Thursday 26 December 2019, 05:12PM

Royal Thai Police Assistant Commissioner Lt Gen Sakda Cheunpakdee was in Phuket in person to launch the anti-crime and road-safety blitz for the New Year. Photo: PR Dept

Royal Thai Police Assistant Commissioner Lt Gen Sakda Cheunpakdee was in Phuket in person to launch the anti-crime and road-safety blitz for the New Year. Photo: PR Dept

Royal Thai Police Assistant Commissioner Lt Gen Sakda Cheunpakdee was in Phuket in person to launch the anti-crime and road-safety blitz for the New Year. Photo: PR Dept

Royal Thai Police Assistant Commissioner Lt Gen Sakda Cheunpakdee was in Phuket in person to launch the anti-crime and road-safety blitz for the New Year. Photo: PR Dept

Royal Thai Police Assistant Commissioner Lt Gen Sakda Cheunpakdee was in Phuket in person to launch the anti-crime and road-safety blitz for the New Year. Photo: PR Dept

Lt Gen Sakda gave the order at a mass assembly of officers gathered at Phuket City Police Station on Tuesday (Dec 24).

On assembly were police officers from across the island, as well as military personnel and other law-enforcement officers.

Lt Gen Sakda explained that the Royal Thai Police had set measures to reduce crime and boost public safety, as well as prevent on-road accidents, during the holiday period, from Dec 24 to Jan 2.

He also laid down the 10 main points to be followed during the “Seven Days of Danger” road-safety campaign for the new year, which begins tomorrow (Dec 27), as follows:

1. Do not exceed speed limits

2. Do not violate traffic signals

3. Do not drive against the flow of traffic

4. Do carry your driving licence at all times

5. Do wear seat belts

6. Do not overtake on narrow ways

7. Do not drunk drive

8. Do wear helmets

9. Do not drive any vehicles in unsafe condition

10. Do not use the phone while driving

“We are also providing our regular house security service, in which police take care of local residents’ houses, from Dec 24 to Jan 2,” Lt Gen Sakda said.

Every police station on the island has been ordered to set up at least one operations center to support the national police campaign to boost safety and security, and to provided assistance to people in need.

“If people see any accident or a crime bring committed, please contact police by calling at the 24-hour hotline 191,” Lt Gen Sakda said.

Alternatively, people can report incidents to police through the “Police I Lert U” app*, though the Phuket Provincial Police Facebook Page (click here), or through their nearest police operations centre, Lt Gen Sakda added.

* The “Police I Lert U” app can be downloaded from Google Play (click here) or the Apple App Store (click here.)