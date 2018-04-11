The Phuket News Premier League predictions The Phuket News Kata Rocks The Phuket News
Phuket starts Songkran ‘Seven Days’ road-safety campaign with zero deaths

PHUKET: The annual Seven Days of Danger road-safety campaign for the Songkran holidays began quietly at midnight last night (at 00:01am, April 11) and so far has not recorded any deaths in road accidents on the first day of the campaign, reports the Phuket Provincial office of the Department of Disaster Prevention & Mitigation (DDPM-Phuket).

accidents, death, police, tourism, culture, transport,

Tanyaluk Sakoot

Wednesday 11 April 2018, 06:01PM

Phuket Traffic Police inspect a motorbike at a safety checkpoint. Photo: Tanyaluk Sakoot
Phuket Traffic Police inspect a motorbike at a safety checkpoint. Photo: Tanyaluk Sakoot

However, a source at DDPM-Phuket cautioned that the first day of the campaign had yet to conclude.

“The number of accidents across the island so far during the campaign has not been confirmed yet. We have to wait until midnight tonight for the first day to conclude.” said the DDPM-Phuket source, who declined to be name.

Daily reports of road accidents, deaths and injuries will be shared with other officials at Phuket Provincial Hall at 9am on each day of the campaign, the source confirmed.

Phuket Governor Norraphat Plodthong last week called on the heads of the main government offices and major businesses on the island to make safety the top priority during the upcoming Songkran festivities, to be celebrated nationwide April 12-16. (See story here.)

Gov Norraphat also laid out a six-point strategy to help reduce the number of accidents, deaths and injuries during the holidays, as follows:

  1. To strictly enforce the law by setting up checkpoints
  2. Ask for a cooperation from contractors to urgently fix roads before Songkran. If repairs are not finished, warning signs must be set.
  3. To set up measures and/or guidelines to control public transport and taxis, as well as drivers and staff. Also to check (public transport) vehicles.
  4. To prepare emergency medical services.
  5. To set up marine operation centres and to check piers.
  6. To decrease any “environmental dangers” by checking for hazards beside the road as well as to set up operation centres for road and marine safety with officials stationed at centres.

Governor Norraphat, who has now spent just over one year serving as the island’s top-ranking official, last year vowed to take action to correct Phuket motorists’ wild driving habits in the hope of reducing the death and carnage on the island’s roads after Phuket suffered four deaths and 70 injuries in 67 accidents during the Songkran “Seven Days of Danger” road-safety campaign from Apr 11-17, 2017. (See story here.)

Meanwhile, DDPM-Phuket Chief Prapan Kanprasang confirmed that Phuket Provincial Police will set up checkpoints across the island for the duration of the seven days of the campaign

Four main checkpoints along with 10 service “rest points” will be set up in Muang District, with three main police checkpoints, five smaller police checkpoints and three “service points” set up throughout Kathu, will includes Patong and Kamala.

Thalang District will be host to four main police checkpoints, seven minor police checkpoints and three service points, Chief Prapan added.

However, Chief Prapan said that some checkpoints may not remain in the same location for all seven days.

“They might be set up at different locations during the campaign, depending on the appropriateness and situations in the area,” he said. (See story here.)

 

 

 
DeKaaskopp | 13 April 2018 - 14:29:40

"I think everyone in Phuket.....has lost their brain in an accident..!Looks like one poster has lost his brain too!

Nasa12 | 12 April 2018 - 19:10:04

I think everyone in the government in Phuket some have power has lost their brain in an accident, take a look at all the checkpoints around Phuket. 99,6 % have the face down on the phone and write to all their ladies and ladyboys.

BenPendejo | 12 April 2018 - 15:20:40

Someone needs to inform Gov Norraphat that "To strictly enforce the law by setting up checkpoints" is not strictly enforcing the law, it is for ticketing idiots without helmets...nothing more. And the checkpoint in Kamala once again looks like the standard wedding party tent, with people sitting underneath it and watching the helmetless kids riding by.

philipmason69 | 12 April 2018 - 12:02:02

Just to put this in perspective, we're saying that a day without anyone dying on out islands roads is a news-worthy story. Says a lot about the state of driving around here doesn't it.

Road safety should be a priority all year round.

malczx7r | 12 April 2018 - 10:54:42

Governor last year vowed to take action to correct Phuket motorists’ wild driving habits in the hope of reducing the death and carnage, that didn\'t go so well did it! Though to be fair, i was driving home last night from central around 8pm and the police had set up a checkpoint catching all the motorbikes with no helmets! And there were loads of them! At last, some action!

Kurt | 11 April 2018 - 23:50:00

Why doings since 00:01 am 11 April or it is Songkran already with accident reports?
It is just a normal Phuket day with or without non related Songkran traffic accidents
What are all the 'service rest points' needed for on a small distance island?
Today noticed a few rest points, all fully manned with 8-10 officials sitting there, some with tv, but no 'resting' passing by people...

Fascinated | 11 April 2018 - 22:44:10

A PR stunt that  achieves nothing. Road safety should be an issue throughout the year, not just for a few days.

