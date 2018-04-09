PHUKET: Phuket will have eight alcohol-free, safe water-play zones for celebrating Songkran this Friday (April 13), officials have confirmed.

Monday 9 April 2018, 05:16PM

Bangla Rd in Patong again will be one of the eight alcohol-free safe water-play zones for Songkran. Photo: The Phuket News / file

The eight zones are to be set up as safe areas where families can enjoy light-hearted water play, Department of Disaster Prevention and Mitigation Phuket Office (DDPM-Phuket) Chief Prapan Kanprasang confirmed to The Phuket News’ sister newspaper Khao Phuket.

“Officials are making preparations, and will patrol the water-play areas to prevent people from any harm,” he said.

As such, it will be illegal to sell or consume alcohol in the safe zones, he explained.

In Patong the safe water-play zones will be set up at on Bangla Rd and at Loma Park.

In Phuket Town, the zones will be at Saphan Hin Park and at the Limelight Avenue shopping mall on Dibuk Rd.

As usual, Soi Ta-iad will be focal point of festivities in Chalong, while in Kata the safe zone will be set up along the “Cultural Street” along the Kata beach road.

Surin Beach will host the safe zone in Cherng Talay, Thalang, as will the Historical Park in Thepkrasattri.

Phuket Governor Norraphat Plodthong inspected the Historical Park again on Friday (April 6), when he reiterated that the traditional Thai cultural theme for the park would mean that no water battles are to be fought there.

Governor Norraphat made that point clear more than a week ago, when he visited the park on Mar 31. (See story here.)

“Water pistols, squirt guns and water blasters are banned from celebrations in this park during Songkran,” Governor Norraphat said.

“Also, we ask that all people who come to the park to celebrate Songkran to dress in traditional Thai outfits for the event,” he added.

“I want Thai youths and tourists to experience a real Songkran Festival, when people pour water as a blessing for their elders. Then younger people receive blessings from them,” Gov Norraphat noted.

“Also, there will be no alcohol (allowed in the park) to make sure that foreigners who join the festival understand the real Thai New Year Festival,” he added.

Meanwhile, Chief Prapan also confirmed that this year’s Seven Days of Danger road-safety campaign for the Songkran holidays will begin at midnight Wednesday (00:01 hours, April 11) and conclude at midnight next Tuesday (24:00 hours, April 17).

As such, Phuket Provincial Police have revealed they will set up checkpoints across the island for the duration of the seven days.

Four main checkpoints along with 10 service “rest points” will be set up in Muang District, with three main police checkpoints, five smaller police checkpoints and three “service points” set up throughout Kathu, will includes Patong and Kamala.

Thalang District will be host to four main police checkpoints, seven minor police checkpoints and three service points, Chief Prapan added.

However, Chief Prapan said that some checkpoints may not remain in the same location for all seven days.

“They might be set up at different locations during the campaign, depending on the appropriateness and situations in the area,” he said.

– Pakin Intajak