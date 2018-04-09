The Phuket News Premier League predictions The Phuket News Kata Rocks The Phuket News
The Phuket News Phuket News
The Phuket News Phuket | Thailand | World | Business | Q&A | Weird World XML, RSS, Feed
The Phuket News The Phuket News
The Phuket News

Phuket gets eight booze-free, safe water-play zones for Songkran, Seven Days of Danger looms

PHUKET: Phuket will have eight alcohol-free, safe water-play zones for celebrating Songkran this Friday (April 13), officials have confirmed.

tourism, culture, accidents, police, transport, patong,

The Phuket News

Monday 9 April 2018, 05:16PM

Bangla Rd in Patong again will be one of the eight alcohol-free safe water-play zones for Songkran. Photo: The Phuket News / file
Bangla Rd in Patong again will be one of the eight alcohol-free safe water-play zones for Songkran. Photo: The Phuket News / file

The eight zones are to be set up as safe areas where families can enjoy light-hearted water play, Department of Disaster Prevention and Mitigation Phuket Office (DDPM-Phuket) Chief Prapan Kanprasang confirmed to The Phuket News’ sister newspaper Khao Phuket.

“Officials are making preparations, and will patrol the water-play areas to prevent people from any harm,” he said.

As such, it will be illegal to sell or consume alcohol in the safe zones, he explained.

In Patong the safe water-play zones will be set up at on Bangla Rd and at Loma Park.

In Phuket Town, the zones will be at Saphan Hin Park and at the Limelight Avenue shopping mall on Dibuk Rd.

As usual, Soi Ta-iad will be focal point of festivities in Chalong, while in Kata the safe zone will be set up along the “Cultural Street” along the Kata beach road.

Surin Beach will host the safe zone in Cherng Talay, Thalang, as will the Historical Park in Thepkrasattri.

Phuket Governor Norraphat Plodthong inspected the Historical Park again on Friday (April 6), when he reiterated that the traditional Thai cultural theme for the park would mean that no water battles are to be fought there.

Governor Norraphat made that point clear more than a week ago, when he visited the park on Mar 31. (See story here.)

“Water pistols, squirt guns and water blasters are banned from celebrations in this park during Songkran,” Governor Norraphat said.

QSI International School Phuket

“Also, we ask that all people who come to the park to celebrate Songkran to dress in traditional Thai outfits for the event,” he added.

“I want Thai youths and tourists to experience a real Songkran Festival, when people pour water as a blessing for their elders. Then younger people receive blessings from them,” Gov Norraphat noted.

“Also, there will be no alcohol (allowed in the park) to make sure that foreigners who join the festival understand the real Thai New Year Festival,” he added.

Meanwhile, Chief Prapan also confirmed that this year’s Seven Days of Danger road-safety campaign for the Songkran holidays will begin at midnight Wednesday (00:01 hours, April 11) and conclude at midnight next Tuesday (24:00 hours, April 17).

As such, Phuket Provincial Police have revealed they will set up checkpoints across the island for the duration of the seven days.

Four main checkpoints along with 10 service “rest points” will be set up in Muang District, with three main police checkpoints, five smaller police checkpoints and three “service points” set up throughout Kathu, will includes Patong and Kamala.

Thalang District will be host to four main police checkpoints, seven minor police checkpoints and three service points, Chief Prapan added.

However, Chief Prapan said that some checkpoints may not remain in the same location for all seven days.

“They might be set up at different locations during the campaign, depending on the appropriateness and situations in the area,” he said.

– Pakin Intajak

 

 
The Phuket News
The Phuket News
Comment on this story
* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.
Comments Here:

Comments Left: Characters
Username:
Password:
E-mail: (No Hotmail, Live, MSN and Outlook accepted at this time)
Security:
   => Forget password?

JSombra | 10 April 2018 - 08:02:55

'In Patong the safe water-play zones will be set up at on Bangla Rd'

Why do they bother with pronouncements like this? Zero chance of it being followed on Bangla Road. 95% of the business are bars on Bangla and its the number one place to enjoy Songkran for tourists. Kill that and you kill Phuket as destination for the event. This order will be wisely ignored, just like it is every year...

The Phuket News

Fascinated | 09 April 2018 - 19:21:45

Good luck with that!

The Phuket News
Matches 2 result(s)
The Phuket News
The Phuket News
The Phuket News
The Phuket News The Phuket News The Phuket News
The Phuket News
Share this
The Phuket News
Have a news tip-off? Click here
The Phuket News
Related stories
The Phuket News
Phuket community

Recent Comments

Phuket shopping mall clothes shop gutted by fire

This was (WAS!) a clothes shop, there are many more, souvenir shops, shoe shops, Optical shops, etc, etc, were a fridge/freezer not needs to work unat...(Read More)

Phuket Gov gives financial compensation to Songkran road death victim’s family

There appears to be a few racist commentators on this forum expressing resentment towards western society, these commentators appear to be living in d...(Read More)

Van ploughs into Toronto crowd, killing nine

What? They did not mention Berlin? Unbelievable! If the "Führer"finds out about this,we may expect a harsh reaction.Thanks to "Mücke&...(Read More)

Phuket shopping mall clothes shop gutted by fire

"Close Shop?Shut down the main electric.." Great idea! Works very well with shops were they keep food in a fridge/freezer! A real genius!...(Read More)

Phuket police begin probe into cars scratched at airport

Investigation is going well- we have finger pointing already!...(Read More)

Phuket Gov gives financial compensation to Songkran road death victim’s family

“extra lame effort by bumbling officials“.... demonstrating once again that the commentary has everything to do with neo-colonialism. And for tho...(Read More)

Van ploughs into Toronto crowd, killing nine

Vehicle attacks have been carried out to deadly effect by extremists in a number of capitals and major cities, including London, Paris, New York and N...(Read More)

Protesters ready for ‘war’ over Doi Suthep

To many already millions posted in the buldings to tear them down. Complete the buildings and punish all involved in initially letting this project be...(Read More)

Phuket shopping mall clothes shop gutted by fire

We al see many times the unprofessional electric wiring in shops and outside here on Phuket. Much of the time the pre conclusion of fire brigade is:...(Read More)

Attempted murder rap for Facebook streamer

A real mentally retarded dangerous fraudulous loser. Society should be protected against him for the rest of his natural life. Lady was beaten 6x in...(Read More)
The Phuket News
PHUKET NEWS
Phuket
Thailand
World
Business
Q A
Weird World
ARCHIVE
POLL
CURRENCY
WEATHER
PHUKET TIDE TABLE
 The Phuket News PHUKET LIFE
Phuket Arts
Phuket Community
Phuket Culture
Phuket Dining
Phuket Education
Phuket Entertainment
Phuket Environment
Phuket Health
Phuket People
Phuket Technology
Phuket Travel
World Entertainment
Photo Galleries
 The Phuket News PHUKET SPORT
Phuket
Thailand
World
SURF REPORT
PREDICTIONS
 The Phuket News PHUKET CLASSIFIEDS
Phuket Buy and Sell
Phuket Jobs
Phuket Property
Phuket Cars and Boats
Phuket Community
Phuket Services
SEARCH CLASSIFIEDS
POST CLASSIFIED
 The Phuket News The Phuket News PHUKET EVENTS
Phuket Event listings
Phuket Event calendar
Buy Tickets
POST EVENT
 The Phuket News PHUKET DIRECTORY
Phuket Bars, pubs and clubs
Phuket Hotels and villas
Phuket Restaurants
Phuket Yellow Pages
POST LISTING
 The Phuket News BARGAINS
 The Phuket News ABOUT US
The Company
Distribution points
Subscribe
Advertise with us
Pay for advert
Contact us
CONTESTS
Content Google Map
Site map
Australian Visa Services
  
Currency - The Phuket News   Weather Report - The Phuket News   Surf Report - The Phuket News
LinkedIn - The Phuket News   Twitter - The Phuket News   YouTube - The Phuket News   Facebook - The Phuket News
Copyright © 2018 Class Act Media. All rights reserved. | Website usage terms and conditions | Privacy and Confidentiality Statement.