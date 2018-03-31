PHUKET: Songkran festivities in Phuket Historical Park will respect traditions with no water battles allowed there, Phuket Provincial PR Office announced.

Songkran celebrations in Cherng Taley last year. Photo: Cherng Taley Municipality

The annual Thai New Year Songkran Festival in Phuket Historical Park in Thalang will begin on April 12 and last till April 16 with main events to take place on April 13 from 9am onwards, Phuket Provincial PR Office announced on Thursday (March 29).

While most of the islanders will be busy enjoying water battles on March 13, those in Phuket Historical Park will pay homage to Thai cultural heritage and have a quiet, peaceful and respectful Songkran. The festivities will be aimed at preserving Thai traditions and ensuring they are handed down to succeeding generations. The ceremonies will include pouring scented water over the hands of the elderly, giving offerings to monks, sharing food with each other and more.

“The focus of the festival this year will be all about ensuring the continuity of Thai traditional Songkran celebrations. There will be no water guns and splashing. Instead, we will use traditional bowls with scented water and jasmine flowers to show the true spirit of Songkran. People are invited to join the festival wearing traditional Thai costumes as well”, Phuket PR Office announced.

The Songkran “Seven Days of Danger” road-safety campaign this year will be held from April 11-17, just like last year, Phuket Governor Norraphat Plodthong said

“The target of the campaign is to ensure safety of people on local roads during Songkran. Another aim of the campaign is to reduce the number of deaths and injuries on road and marine transport as much as possible”, Gov Norraphat said.

Last year Phuket suffered four deaths and 70 injuries in 67 accidents during Songkran “Seven Days of Danger” road-safety campaign, prompting Gov Norraphat to call for actions to correct Phuket motorists’ wild driving habits in the hope of reducing the death and carnage on the island’s roads (read story here).

“All those deaths and injuries happened because of driving at high speed, driving recklessly and not wearing helmets,” Gov Norraphat pointed out at that point.

This year, according to the Governor, a special fast response plan was designed to counter the problem of road and marine safety.

“A special plan was designed to prevent and decrease the number of road and marine incidents. We asked relevant officials for cooperations. We want them to report all the incidents promptly, so we can use this information to coordinate our actions, prevent incidents and protect people every day”, Gov Norraphat said.

