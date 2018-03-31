The Phuket News Premier League predictions The Phuket News Kata Rocks The Phuket News
The Phuket News Phuket News
The Phuket News Phuket | Thailand | World | Business | Q&A | Weird World XML, RSS, Feed
The Phuket News The Phuket News
The Phuket News

Phuket Historical Park readies to host traditional Songkran celebrations

PHUKET: Songkran festivities in Phuket Historical Park will respect traditions with no water battles allowed there, Phuket Provincial PR Office announced.

culture, tourism, transport, accidents, Safety,

The Phuket News

Saturday 31 March 2018, 12:31PM

Songkran celebrations in Cherng Taley last year. Photo: Cherng Taley Municipality
Songkran celebrations in Cherng Taley last year. Photo: Cherng Taley Municipality

The annual Thai New Year Songkran Festival in Phuket Historical Park in Thalang will begin on April 12 and last till April 16 with main events to take place on April 13 from 9am onwards, Phuket Provincial PR Office announced on Thursday (March 29).

While most of the islanders will be busy enjoying water battles on March 13, those in Phuket Historical Park will pay homage to Thai cultural heritage and have a quiet, peaceful and respectful Songkran. The festivities will be aimed at preserving Thai traditions and ensuring they are handed down to succeeding generations. The ceremonies will include pouring scented water over the hands of the elderly, giving offerings to monks, sharing food with each other and more.

The focus of the festival this year will be all about ensuring the continuity of Thai traditional Songkran celebrations. There will be no water guns and splashing. Instead, we will use traditional bowls with scented water and jasmine flowers to show the true spirit of Songkran. People are invited to join the festival wearing traditional Thai costumes as well”, Phuket PR Office announced.

The Songkran “Seven Days of Danger” road-safety campaign this year will be held from April 11-17, just like last year, Phuket Governor Norraphat Plodthong said

The target of the campaign is to ensure safety of people on local roads during Songkran. Another aim of the campaign is to reduce the number of deaths and injuries on road and marine transport as much as possible”, Gov Norraphat said.

World Cup League @ BISP

Last year Phuket suffered four deaths and 70 injuries in 67 accidents during Songkran “Seven Days of Danger” road-safety campaign, prompting Gov Norraphat to call for actions to correct Phuket motorists’ wild driving habits in the hope of reducing the death and carnage on the island’s roads (read story here).

“All those deaths and injuries happened because of driving at high speed, driving recklessly and not wearing helmets,” Gov Norraphat pointed out at that point.

This year, according to the Governor, a special fast response plan was designed to counter the problem of road and marine safety.

“A special plan was designed to prevent and decrease the number of road and marine incidents. We asked relevant officials for cooperations. We want them to report all the incidents promptly, so we can use this information to coordinate our actions, prevent incidents and protect people every day”, Gov Norraphat said.

To learn more about Songkran celebrations in Thailand and neighbouring countries, please click here.

 

 
The Phuket News
The Phuket News
Comment on this story
* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.
Comments Here:

Comments Left: Characters
Username:
Password:
E-mail: (No Hotmail, Live, MSN and Outlook accepted at this time)
Security:
   => Forget password?

Be the first to comment.
The Phuket News
The Phuket News The Phuket News The Phuket News
The Phuket News
Share this
The Phuket News
Have a news tip-off? Click here
The Phuket News
Related stories
The Phuket News
Phuket community

Recent Comments

Phuket shopping mall clothes shop gutted by fire

This was (WAS!) a clothes shop, there are many more, souvenir shops, shoe shops, Optical shops, etc, etc, were a fridge/freezer not needs to work unat...(Read More)

Phuket Gov gives financial compensation to Songkran road death victim’s family

There appears to be a few racist commentators on this forum expressing resentment towards western society, these commentators appear to be living in d...(Read More)

Van ploughs into Toronto crowd, killing nine

What? They did not mention Berlin? Unbelievable! If the "Führer"finds out about this,we may expect a harsh reaction.Thanks to "Mücke&...(Read More)

Phuket shopping mall clothes shop gutted by fire

"Close Shop?Shut down the main electric.." Great idea! Works very well with shops were they keep food in a fridge/freezer! A real genius!...(Read More)

Phuket police begin probe into cars scratched at airport

Investigation is going well- we have finger pointing already!...(Read More)

Phuket Gov gives financial compensation to Songkran road death victim’s family

“extra lame effort by bumbling officials“.... demonstrating once again that the commentary has everything to do with neo-colonialism. And for tho...(Read More)

Van ploughs into Toronto crowd, killing nine

Vehicle attacks have been carried out to deadly effect by extremists in a number of capitals and major cities, including London, Paris, New York and N...(Read More)

Protesters ready for ‘war’ over Doi Suthep

To many already millions posted in the buldings to tear them down. Complete the buildings and punish all involved in initially letting this project be...(Read More)

Phuket shopping mall clothes shop gutted by fire

We al see many times the unprofessional electric wiring in shops and outside here on Phuket. Much of the time the pre conclusion of fire brigade is:...(Read More)

Attempted murder rap for Facebook streamer

A real mentally retarded dangerous fraudulous loser. Society should be protected against him for the rest of his natural life. Lady was beaten 6x in...(Read More)
The Phuket News
PHUKET NEWS
Phuket
Thailand
World
Business
Q A
Weird World
ARCHIVE
POLL
CURRENCY
WEATHER
PHUKET TIDE TABLE
 The Phuket News PHUKET LIFE
Phuket Arts
Phuket Community
Phuket Culture
Phuket Dining
Phuket Education
Phuket Entertainment
Phuket Environment
Phuket Health
Phuket People
Phuket Technology
Phuket Travel
World Entertainment
Photo Galleries
 The Phuket News PHUKET SPORT
Phuket
Thailand
World
SURF REPORT
PREDICTIONS
 The Phuket News PHUKET CLASSIFIEDS
Phuket Buy and Sell
Phuket Jobs
Phuket Property
Phuket Cars and Boats
Phuket Community
Phuket Services
SEARCH CLASSIFIEDS
POST CLASSIFIED
 The Phuket News The Phuket News PHUKET EVENTS
Phuket Event listings
Phuket Event calendar
Buy Tickets
POST EVENT
 The Phuket News PHUKET DIRECTORY
Phuket Bars, pubs and clubs
Phuket Hotels and villas
Phuket Restaurants
Phuket Yellow Pages
POST LISTING
 The Phuket News BARGAINS
 The Phuket News ABOUT US
The Company
Distribution points
Subscribe
Advertise with us
Pay for advert
Contact us
CONTESTS
Content Google Map
Site map
Australian Visa Services
  
Currency - The Phuket News   Weather Report - The Phuket News   Surf Report - The Phuket News
LinkedIn - The Phuket News   Twitter - The Phuket News   YouTube - The Phuket News   Facebook - The Phuket News
Copyright © 2018 Class Act Media. All rights reserved. | Website usage terms and conditions | Privacy and Confidentiality Statement.