PHUKET: Police have confirmed that the boat captain, his boat crewmen assistant and the tour guide present when a Chinese tourist had her legs slashed by a tour speedboat propeller at Phi Phi Island on Saturday (Dec 1) have been charged and are currently in detention.

By Tavee Adam

Thursday 6 December 2018, 05:31PM

Police have confirmed that the speedboat captain, crewman and the tour guide have all been charged for recklessness causing serious injury and are being detained. Photo: Phuket TAC

The tourist, 39-year-old Jang Sia Dan, suffered deep lacerations to both legs, with the her leg slashed to the bone, as she got off the back of the boat while it was reversing to moor at Pileh Bay.

She was rushed to Phi Phi Hospital for emergency treatment, then sped back to Phuket for extensive treatment at Vachira Hospital Phuket in Phuket Town.

Ms Jang had boarded the speedboat tour with 19 other Chinese tourists from Phuket earlier that morning. (See story here.)

Lt Col Worawut Yamaree, Deputy Commander of the Koh Phi Phi Police, today confirmed to The Phuket News that the 26-year-old speedboat captain Chatchai Khacharoen and his crewman, Yingyong Khongkhamsuk, also 26, have been charged with recklessness causing serious injury to another person.

Likewise, the tour guide, who has not been named, has also been charged with recklessness causing serious injury, Col Worawut said.

“The investigation by police is complete and the boat has now been handed over to the Marine Department for their officers to check that it is legal and meets safety requirements,” he added.

Col Worawut also confirmed that compensation for the injuries was already being arranged, but said he could not confirm any more details as the insurance representative had yet to provide him with a comprehensive update.

“The insurance representative is currently on Phuket, and has yet to get back to me,” he added.

Snr Sgt Maj Pichit Puangsaprang of the Phuket Tourist Police today told The Phuket News that Ms Jang’s condition was improving.

“Doctors are carrying out a series of operations on her right leg as part of the bone in her upper right thigh was cut away in the incident,” he said.

“Right now, doctors are waiting for her to recover from one operation so they can continue with the procedure in a few days,” Snr Sgt Maj Pichit.