Chinese woman on Phi Phi tour slashed by speedboat propeller

PHUKET: A 39-Chinese tourist suffered severe injuries after her legs were slashed by a tour speedboat propeller today (Dec 1), the Phuket Tourist Assistance Centre (TAC) has confirmed.

By The Phuket News

Saturday 1 December 2018, 06:20PM

Chinese tourist Jang Sia Dan, 39, suffered severe injuries to both her legs after they were slashed by a speedboat propeller at Phi Phi Island earlier today (Dec 1). Photo: Phuket TAC

The woman, Jang Sia Dan, boarded the tour boat King Poseidon 23 in Phuket this morning with 19 other tourists to enjoy a day trip to the islands in Phang Nga Bay.

Ms Jang was injured while the boat was moving to moor at Pileh Bay at Phi Phi Island at about 9am, the TAC officer said.

She was getting off the back of the boat to snorkel while the captain was reversing the boat to moor. She suffered severe wounds to both legs.

Ms Jang was rushed to Koh Phi Phi Hospital for immediate treatment then sped back to Phuket to receive more specialised treatment at Vachira Phuket Hospital in Phuket Town, the officer confirmed.

The tour group was led by a 37-year-old Chinese tour guide. Thai skipper Chatchai Khacharoen, 26, drove the boat and Yingyong Khongkhamsuk, 26, was a boat staffer, reported the Bangkok Post. (See story here.)

Mr Chatchai told police that he did not see Ms Jang getting off the boat, so he continued to bring the boat to moor.

But after other tourists shouted, he immediately stopped and saw the injured tourist shouting for help.

Capt Chatchai and his assistant pulled her back on the boat and promptly had her taken to the hospital, he said.

Mr Chatchai, his assistant and the tour guide were held in police custody at Phi Phi Police Station. They were initially charged with reckless collusion causing serious injuries to another person, noted the Bangkok Post report.

Tourist numbers from China have declined in recent months after the Phoenix tour boat disaster that killed 47 Chinese on July 5. Chinese arrivals fell 6.7% month-on-month in August and were down a further 25.3% in September and 0.2% in October.

Authorities have been taking steps to improve the image of the country among Chinese tourists, including a waiver of visa-on-arrival fees and improved safety measures for land, air and water transport, the Bangkok Post noted.

 

 

Rorri_2 | 04 December 2018 - 05:48:57 

Ben, insane...yes, but except for the apologists, we all expected it, when have we ever seen any real attempt to improve/enforce safety.

Kurt | 03 December 2018 - 10:21:40 

Now, what are the thai improved safety measures for land, air and water transport? Any Governor, V/Govenors, Marine Officials who can say something useful?  What measures, and how to enforce them!

Wiesel | 03 December 2018 - 10:08:49 

...everywhere and always accidents can happen. Airplanes and trails crash, ships sink and .....
just think about how many speetboats are used every day and than you will see that not every boatdriver is utter cowboy. Or do you see hundrets of accidents every day??

Pauly44 | 03 December 2018 - 08:02:54 

These boat drivers are utter cowboys, everything is a joke to them with little recourse from the other kids running the place, tourists take note, you are literally taking your life in your hands going on these speedboats, you should know by now going on a Thai run boat is a life or death decision.

BenPendejo | 02 December 2018 - 18:12:10 

Insane that with all the bad press and the ghastly boat safety record, that these boat drivers aren't required to have a spotter any time the boat is in reverse...especially when they are on a Chinese snor-killing tour.  Two 26 year old that couldn't give a whiff about anything are responsible for 20 tourists... and this is what you get.  Watch, it'll be the Chinese lady's fault

Wiesel | 02 December 2018 - 10:58:25 

take care custommers means more than just take their money ;-)

Timothy | 02 December 2018 - 08:41:58 

Those "new safety measures" don't seem to be working. Still horrible accidents like this happening.  A major disaster waiting to happen with the boats refueling in Rawai. Business as usual.

