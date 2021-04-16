The Phuket News
Phuket Songkran road tally holds at one death, but two more inured

PHUKET: Phuket’s tally for death and injuries in road accidents during the Seven Days of Danger road-safety campaign for the Songkran Thai New Year holidays remains at one dead, but with two more accidents resulting in people requiring hospital treatment.

transportaccidentsSafety
By The Phuket News

Friday 16 April 2021, 10:03AM

Image: DDPM-Phuket

Image: DDPM-Phuket

Image: DDPM-Phuket
Image: DDPM-Phuket

Only two accidents resulting in two people being injured were recorded for yesterday (Apr 15), Day 6 of the campaign, according to the report by the Phuket office of the Department of Disaster Prevention and Mitigation (DDPM-Phuket) this morning (Apr 16).

So far during this year’s campaign officials have recognised in total 18 accidents resulting in 17 people being admitted to hospital for treatment of injuries, and one death.

Hiroshi Chamoto, 50, died after suffering fatal head and torso injuries in a motorbike accident on a small road at the entrance to Moo Baan Suan Chor Phon at about 5:15pm on Monday (Apr 12).

Of the two accidents yesterday, Suchada Chuenban, 23, was riding eastbound on Chaofa-Dowroong Rd at 9:46am when, according to the report, she fell asleep and fell onto the road. 

Ms Suchada was wearing a helmet. She suffered bruises and scratches along her body, and was taken to Vachira Phuket Hospital. 

HeadStart International School Phuket

Sarawut Phangen, 33, was riding on Bangwan Rd in Kamala at about 2:30pm when he collided with another motorbike.

Mr Sarawut was not wearing a helmet, but escaped serious head injuries. However, he suffered a large wounds on his right foot and right arm. One of his toes on his right foot was severed in the accident. He was taken to Patong Hospital for treatment.

Police have reported stopping 9,685 vehicles at 12 checkpoints on the island and issuing 3,063 traffic violations so far during this year’s Songkran road-safety campaign.

A total of 518 traffic violations were reported for yesterday (Apr 5), as follows:

  • 23 fined for operating an unsafe/illegally modified motorcycle
  • 57 fined for not wearing seatbelts
  • 203 fined for driving without a license
  • 0 fined for speeding
  • 23 fined for ignoring traffic signals
  • 15 fined for ghost driving (driving opposite traffic flow)
  • 4 fined for dangerously cutting off other motorists in traffic
  • 10 fined for using mobile phones while driving.
  • 0 people were arrested for drunk driving
  • 183 people fined for not wearing helmets

