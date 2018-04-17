The news came as the Department of Disaster Prevention & Mitigation (DDPM-Phuket) announced its official daily report for the Songkran Seven Days campaign this morning (April 16).
For the 24 hours of April 16, there were eight accidents reported in which 10 people were injured, as follows:
- Muang District: 5 accidents, 6 people injured
- Kathu: 3 accident, 4 person injured
- Thalang: 0 accidents, 0 persons injured
Of note, during Day 6 of the campaign last year Phuket suffered zero deaths and 10 people injured in seven accidents during the same 24-hour period.
However, Phuket suffered its first – and so far only – death of this year’s Songkran holidays on Sunday (April 14), Day 4 of the road-safety campaign, when Chinese national Li Jing, 29, died after the motorbike he was riding collided with a pickup truck on the Kamala-Patong road. (See story here.)
Meanwhile, police reported having issued 1,881 fines for moving violations during the 24 hours of Day 6 of the campaign, as follows:
905 Not wearing helmets
44 Operating an unsafe/illegally modified motorcycle
41 Drunk driving
157 Not wearing seatbelts
478 Driving without a license
52 Speeding
50 Running a red light
63 Ghost driving (driving opposite traffic flow)
29 Dangerously cutting off other motorists in traffic
62 Using mobile phones while driving.
The Songkran Seven Days of Danger road-safety campaign, which began nationwide last Wednesday, will conclude at midnight tonight.
Kurt | 18 April 2018 - 09:09:19