PHUKET: Phuket concluded Day 6 of this year’s Songkran Seven Days of Danger road-safety campaign at midnight last night with zero deaths on the island’s roads in the 24-hour period.

Tuesday 17 April 2018, 11:51AM

A Patong Traffic Police officer on duty during the Seven Days of Danger campaign, Photo: Traffic Police

The news came as the Department of Disaster Prevention & Mitigation (DDPM-Phuket) announced its official daily report for the Songkran Seven Days campaign this morning (April 16).

For the 24 hours of April 16, there were eight accidents reported in which 10 people were injured, as follows:

Muang District: 5 accidents, 6 people injured

Kathu: 3 accident, 4 person injured

Thalang: 0 accidents, 0 persons injured

Of note, during Day 6 of the campaign last year Phuket suffered zero deaths and 10 people injured in seven accidents during the same 24-hour period.

However, Phuket suffered its first – and so far only – death of this year’s Songkran holidays on Sunday (April 14), Day 4 of the road-safety campaign, when Chinese national Li Jing, 29, died after the motorbike he was riding collided with a pickup truck on the Kamala-Patong road. (See story here.)

Meanwhile, police reported having issued 1,881 fines for moving violations during the 24 hours of Day 6 of the campaign, as follows:

905 Not wearing helmets

44 Operating an unsafe/illegally modified motorcycle

41 Drunk driving

157 Not wearing seatbelts

478 Driving without a license

52 Speeding

50 Running a red light

63 Ghost driving (driving opposite traffic flow)

29 Dangerously cutting off other motorists in traffic

62 Using mobile phones while driving.

The Songkran Seven Days of Danger road-safety campaign, which began nationwide last Wednesday, will conclude at midnight tonight.