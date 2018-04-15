Day 4 of the campaign concluded at midnight last night.
The news came as the Department of Disaster Prevention & Mitigation (DDPM-Phuket) announced its official daily report for the Songkran Seven Days campaign this morning (April 15).
For the 24 hours of April 14, there were seven accidents reported in which six people were injured, as follows:
- Muang District: 4 accidents, 4 people injured
- Kathu: 2 accidents, 1 person injured, 1 person dead
- Thalang: 1 accident, 1 person injured
As with throughout the campaign, most accidents involved reckless driving and motorbike riders being injured by not wearing helmets, the DDPM-Phuket report noted.
The sole fatality of the campaign was that of Chinese national Li Jing, 29.
Mr Li was riding a motorbike along the Kamala-Patong road at 2:30pm yesterday when the motorbike collided with a pickup truck.
Mr Li suffered extensive injuries and was rushed to Vachira Phuket Hospital in Phuket Town, where he was pronounced dead.
Mr Li was not wearing a helmet at the time of the collision, noted the DDPM report.
Police reported having issued 2,192* fines for moving violations during Day 4 of the campaign, as follows:
1,084 Not wearing helmets
41 Operating an unsafe/illegally modified motorcycle
67 Drunk driving
125 Not wearing seatbelts
548 Driving without a license
94 Speeding
61 Running a red light
72 Ghost driving (driving opposite traffic flow)
35 Dangerously cutting off other motorists in traffic
65 Using mobile phones while driving.
At the meeting this morning, Phuket Vice Governor Prakob Wongmaneerung repeated the order for officials to enforce the safety mandate handed down by Phuket Governor Norraphat Plodthong on April 4, when the Governor called on car and motorbike rental operators to take steps improve road safety during the Songkran holidays, such as by confirming that tourists were properly licensed to drive the vehicles they were renting befgore allowing such tourists to rent the cars and motorbikes. (See story here.)
* The DDPM report gave the breakdown of fines issued as listed above but gave the total as 2,202 fines issued.
