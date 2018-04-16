The Phuket News Premier League predictions The Phuket News Kata Rocks The Phuket News
Phuket’s Songkran holiday road toll holds at one dead

PHUKET: Phuket concluded Day 5 of this year’s Songkran Seven Days of Danger road-safety campaign at midnight last night with zero deaths on the island’s roads in the 24-hour period.

Monday 16 April 2018, 03:39PM

A Traffic Police officer on duty through the night in the heart of Phuket Town. Photo: Phuket City Traffic Police
A Traffic Police officer on duty through the night in the heart of Phuket Town. Photo: Phuket City Traffic Police

The news came as the Department of Disaster Prevention & Mitigation (DDPM-Phuket) announced its official daily report for the Songkran Seven Days campaign this morning (April 16).

For the 24 hours of April 15, there were two accidents reported in which two people were injured, as follows:

  • Muang District: 1 accident, 1 person injured
  • Kathu: 1 accident, 1 person injured
  • Thalang: 0 accidents, 0 persons injured

Of the two injured was 6-year-old Nonthaphon Nilapetch, who suffered a fall in an accident in front of the Phuket Technical College on Thepkrasattri Rd, noted the report,

However, the extent of Nonthaphon’s injuries was not reported.

Of note, during Day 5 of the campaign last year Phuket suffered one death and 14 people injured in 14 accidents during the same 24-hour period.

However, Phuket suffered its first – and so far only – death of this year’s Songkran holidays on Sunday (April 14), Day 4 of the road-safety campaign, when Chinese national Li Jing, 29, died after the motorbike he was riding collided with a pickup truck on the Kamala-Patong road. (See story here.)

Meanwhile, police reported having issued 1,714 fines for moving violations during the 24 hours of Day 5 of the campaign, as follows:

767 Not wearing helmets

38 Operating an unsafe/illegally modified motorcycle

31 Drunk driving

106 Not wearing seatbelts

509 Driving without a license

96 Speeding

39 Running a red light

57 Ghost driving (driving opposite traffic flow)

24 Dangerously cutting off other motorists in traffic

47 Using mobile phones while driving.

 

 
malczx7r | 17 April 2018 - 12:14:00

They've obviously not heard the saying "only a fool does the same thing twice and expects different results" It didn't work last year, it didn't work this year, I know, lets do the same thing again, let's not try something different! How about crushing the bikes and cars of drunk drivers, I think that would be an attitude changer!

Kurt | 17 April 2018 - 07:22:20

Hosanna for Phuket, even with the numbers speeding, drunk driving, no driving license, crossing red lights, ghost driving, dangerously cutting off.
More luck than wisdom.
Overall in Thailand it is worse than last year.
Road safety approach should get a overhaul.
After the 7 days of danger, 'resting tents' away and RTP goes to rest until last week of 2018. Than same campaign.

Rorri_2 | 17 April 2018 - 06:28:02

I guess this means only 1 dead, at the scene of the accident.

Discover Thainess | 16 April 2018 - 16:17:36

So, this shows that with some active management it is possible to stop the usual road carnage that happens throughout the year. Does this mean the authorities will continue this approach every day from now on, or will it be back to usual tomorrow.

