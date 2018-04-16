The news came as the Department of Disaster Prevention & Mitigation (DDPM-Phuket) announced its official daily report for the Songkran Seven Days campaign this morning (April 16).
For the 24 hours of April 15, there were two accidents reported in which two people were injured, as follows:
- Muang District: 1 accident, 1 person injured
- Kathu: 1 accident, 1 person injured
- Thalang: 0 accidents, 0 persons injured
Of the two injured was 6-year-old Nonthaphon Nilapetch, who suffered a fall in an accident in front of the Phuket Technical College on Thepkrasattri Rd, noted the report,
However, the extent of Nonthaphon’s injuries was not reported.
Of note, during Day 5 of the campaign last year Phuket suffered one death and 14 people injured in 14 accidents during the same 24-hour period.
However, Phuket suffered its first – and so far only – death of this year’s Songkran holidays on Sunday (April 14), Day 4 of the road-safety campaign, when Chinese national Li Jing, 29, died after the motorbike he was riding collided with a pickup truck on the Kamala-Patong road. (See story here.)
Meanwhile, police reported having issued 1,714 fines for moving violations during the 24 hours of Day 5 of the campaign, as follows:
767 Not wearing helmets
38 Operating an unsafe/illegally modified motorcycle
31 Drunk driving
106 Not wearing seatbelts
509 Driving without a license
96 Speeding
39 Running a red light
57 Ghost driving (driving opposite traffic flow)
24 Dangerously cutting off other motorists in traffic
47 Using mobile phones while driving.
malczx7r | 17 April 2018 - 12:14:00