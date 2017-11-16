PHUKET: Phuket City Development Co Ltd (PKCD)’s smart buses, which were meant to be tested in Phuket this month (Nov), will not be tested on the island for at least another month due to some external design alterations, Executive PKCD Director and smart bus project manager Mr Watchara Jaruariyanon confirmed to The Phuket News today (Nov 16).

Thursday 16 November 2017, 10:38AM

The smart buses feature Wi-Fi, GPS, electronic ticketing via a mobile application, and an electronic staircase to assist the disabled. Photo: PKCD

“The smart buses require some additional readjustments.

“This will take at least another month. One bus will be brought to Phuket in the month of December to be tested,” said Mr Watchara.

“After that, about two or three months later we should have a total of ten buses ready to be put to use in Phuket. This will be around February or March next year.

“The prototypes that were launched at BITEC in Bangkok are the final main features. It is just some slight external adjustments,” he added.

Another PKCD official who declined to be named said today that the buses would be “adjusted to look better, stronger, and more suited to the culture of Phuket”.

Mr Watchara initially told the press that it was planned that the smart buses were to be tested in Phuket this month (Nov) after it was was launched at an exhibition on Nov 2 at the Bangkok International Trade and Exhibition Centre (BITEC).

The presentation of the new bus included a demonstration of its built-in electronic wheelchair lift for the disabled, and a showcase of the integrated technology such as built-in Wi-Fi, GPS, an electronic ticketing system which can be used via a supporting mobile application. (See story here).