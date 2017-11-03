PHUKET: The finished prototype of Phuket’s much-awaited public transport “Smart Bus” is to be tested in Phuket this month after it was was launched at an exhibition yesterday (Nov 2) at the Bangkok International Trade and Exhibition Centre (BITEC).

Friday 3 November 2017, 12:51PM

The buses have Wi-Fi, GPS, electronic ticketing via a mobile application, and an electronic staircase to assist the disabled. Photo: PKCD

The “Smart Bus” prototype was launched at the ‘Bus and Truck’ section of the 14th Commercial Vehicle and Special Technology Exhibition being held at BITEC from Nov 2 to Nov 4.

The presentation of the new bus included a demonstration of its built-in electronic wheelchair lift for the disabled, and a showcase of the integrated technology such as built-in Wi-Fi, GPS, an electronic ticketing system which can be used via a supporting mobile application.

Phuket City Development Co Ltd (PKCD)’s Executive Director Mr Watchara Jaruariyanon, Managing Director Dr Phadhip Chinda and Executive Vice President of Loxley Co Ltd Mr Chalermchok Lamsam led the demonstration and team test of the “Smart Bus” and its mobile application, which aims to promote the progress of public transport in Phuket.

“Phuket Smart Bus Company (PKSB) as a subsidiary of PKCD is ready to test the bus in Phuket island during the month of November. Then, in 2018, we will begin to introduce more and more smart buses to Phuket,” said Mr Watchara.

The Phuket News contacted the PKCD office today (Nov 3) regarding the exact dates the tests will be conducted in Phuket, however, no one at PKCD was available to comment as “they are in a meeting until late this afternoon,” said the representative The Phuket News spoke to.