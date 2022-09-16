Tengoku British International School, Phuket
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Where to Eat
Phuket Live 89.5
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

Phuket shrines ready for Veg Fest

Phuket shrines ready for Veg Fest

PHUKET: Chinese shrines began their preparations for the annual Phuket Vegetarian Festival yesterday (Sept 16) with mass cleaning of the temples, their altars and their surrounds

cultureChinese
By The Phuket News

Saturday 17 September 2022, 09:00AM

Mass cleaning of the shrines is underway. Photo: PR Phuket

Mass cleaning of the shrines is underway. Photo: PR Phuket

Mass cleaning of the shrines is underway. Photo: PR Phuket

Mass cleaning of the shrines is underway. Photo: PR Phuket

Mass cleaning of the shrines is underway. Photo: PR Phuket

Mass cleaning of the shrines is underway. Photo: PR Phuket

Mass cleaning of the shrines is underway. Photo: PR Phuket

Mass cleaning of the shrines is underway. Photo: PR Phuket

Mass cleaning of the shrines is underway. Photo: PR Phuket

Mass cleaning of the shrines is underway. Photo: PR Phuket

The TAT official programme of events for the Phuket Vegetarian Festival. Image: TAT

The TAT official programme of events for the Phuket Vegetarian Festival. Image: TAT

The TAT official programme of events for the Phuket Vegetarian Festival. Image: TAT

The TAT official programme of events for the Phuket Vegetarian Festival. Image: TAT

The TAT official programme of events for the Phuket Vegetarian Festival. Image: TAT

The TAT official programme of events for the Phuket Vegetarian Festival. Image: TAT

The TAT official programme of events for the Phuket Vegetarian Festival. Image: TAT

The TAT official programme of events for the Phuket Vegetarian Festival. Image: TAT

The TAT official programme of events for the Phuket Vegetarian Festival. Image: TAT

The TAT official programme of events for the Phuket Vegetarian Festival. Image: TAT

The TAT official programme of events for the Phuket Vegetarian Festival. Image: TAT

The TAT official programme of events for the Phuket Vegetarian Festival. Image: TAT

The TAT official programme of events for the Phuket Vegetarian Festival. Image: TAT

The TAT official programme of events for the Phuket Vegetarian Festival. Image: TAT

The TAT official programme of events for the Phuket Vegetarian Festival. Image: TAT

The TAT official programme of events for the Phuket Vegetarian Festival. Image: TAT

The TAT official programme of events for the Phuket Vegetarian Festival. Image: TAT

The TAT official programme of events for the Phuket Vegetarian Festival. Image: TAT

The TAT official programme of events for the Phuket Vegetarian Festival. Image: TAT

The TAT official programme of events for the Phuket Vegetarian Festival. Image: TAT

The TAT official programme of events for the Phuket Vegetarian Festival. Image: TAT

The TAT official programme of events for the Phuket Vegetarian Festival. Image: TAT

The TAT official programme of events for the Phuket Vegetarian Festival. Image: TAT

The TAT official programme of events for the Phuket Vegetarian Festival. Image: TAT

The TAT official programme of events for the Phuket Vegetarian Festival. Image: TAT

The TAT official programme of events for the Phuket Vegetarian Festival. Image: TAT

« »

Teams of workers from Phuket City Municipality joined by volunteers began scrubbing forecourts at the main shrines taking part in the festival, including Pud Jor and Jui Tui shrines in the heart of Phuket Town.

The festival this year will be held under the same COVID-19 prevention measures as last year.

Phuket Vice Governor Pichet Panapong held a press conference yesterday to ensure that all shrine administrators were aware of the restrictions temples must abide by.

The mass cleaning at the shrines will continue through to Sept 26, when the nine-day festival will formally begin.

Never included in the official schedule of events is the traditional raising of the Go Teng poles at participating shrines, with the long poles pointing towards the heavens so that the Nine Emperor Gods can climb down to Earth for the nine-day festival.

The Phuket office of the Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT Phuket) has released the official programme for this year’s festival, complete with route maps of the popular street processions.

Highlighted by the programme are the ‘fire walking’ purification ceremonies to be held Sept 30-Oct 4 and the ‘bridge crossing’ ceremonies to be held Oct 3-4.

Thai Residential

The street processions will begin on Sept 27 with devotees from the Koor Su Gong Naka Shrine in Wichit taking to the streets.

Street processions will be held at participating shrines across the island every day through to Oct 4.

All streets and main roads along the procession routes will be closed to traffic while the procession is taking place. Traffic may be halted temporarily, the road reduced to one lane or redirected altogether while processions proceed.

On the final night of the festival on Oct 4 all participating shrines will make their way through the streets of Phuket, especially Thalang Rd and Phuket Rd, leading to Saphan Hin, where the final rites ceremonies will be held.

The festival will conclude with the traditional ceremony of lowering the Go Teng poles at the shrines at sunset the following day, Oct 5.

For the TAT’s official Phuket Vegetarian Festival programme, see the image gallery above. For the street maps, click on the images to see them enlarged.

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

* (Not Hotmail/Outlook)
CAPTCHA

Be the first to comment.

 

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Xi and Putin challenge world order at regional summit
Six charged over school shooting death
IMT-GT keeps trade flowing
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Mobile cheap goods fair launched || September 16
Cannabis bill riles coalition
Building walls in communities
Boy killed after homemade gun goes off in class
Britain draws pride from ‘The Queue’ for their queen
Woman sentenced to death for poisoning children
Phuket Commerce Office launches mobile cheap goods fair
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Tagged rocks at Racha Yai || September 15
Phuket readies for IMT-GT meeting
Darasamut Underpass to close for new water pumps
Phuket Central Mosque rises near airport
Putin, Xi meet for high-stakes talks in challenge to West

 

Phuket community
Building walls in communities

Lucky me I never listened to experts like Fascinated. It would have cost me a fortune ! ...(Read More)

Phuket Commerce Office launches mobile cheap goods fair

The article fails to say who is subsidizing any price reductions? If there is none, then why wou...(Read More)

Cannabis bill riles coalition

If this is about young people and the future why not ban alcohol, tobacco and caffeine- all of which...(Read More)

Building walls in communities

Welcome to the reality of "HOW THE LAW WORKS IN THAILAND BETWEEN THAI AND FOREIGNERS". M v...(Read More)

Thirteen Lives, a ‘realism’ masterpiece

Wonder if Thailand will want Ron Howard to pay millions of baht in 20 years for publicizing Thailand...(Read More)

Cannabis bill riles coalition

right now you need a licence to sell a beer but anyone can sell ganja.. this is nonsense..i'm up...(Read More)

Thirteen Lives, a ‘realism’ masterpiece

@Christy Don't know if you are correct, but I'd believe anything Ron Howard did vs. YouTube...(Read More)

Boy killed after homemade gun goes off in class

"...another US kind of state...but here people are much less educated and so much more dangerou...(Read More)

Phuket Central Mosque rises near airport

Why do any of you guys care one bit about building a mosque out by the airport. This affects none of...(Read More)

Boy killed after homemade gun goes off in class

No word on the little a-hole that brought the pen gun to class? What a tragic event, all because of ...(Read More)

 

AXA Insurance PCL
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
Stand-Up Comedy - DANA ALEXANDER
Brightview Center
Sinea Phuket
Devas Lounge
Subscribe to The Phuket News
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
Phuket Property
Fastship Phuket
QSI International School Phuket
BDO Phuket
HeadStart International School Phuket
Blue Tree Phuket
CBRE Phuket

 