Tengoku British International School, Phuket
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Where to Eat
Phuket Live 89.5
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

Phuket readies for Veg Fest

Phuket readies for Veg Fest

PHUKET: The annual Phuket Vegetarian Festival this year, to be held from Sept 26 - Oct 4, will maintain its COVID-19 prevention measures, officials have confirmed.

cultureChineseCOVID-19
By The Phuket News

Tuesday 30 August 2022, 09:36AM

A ’ma song’ rides in the back of a pickup at Saphan Hin during the Vegetarian Festival last year. Photo: Radio Thailand Phuket

A ’ma song’ rides in the back of a pickup at Saphan Hin during the Vegetarian Festival last year. Photo: Radio Thailand Phuket

The news came at a meeting held at the Phuket Provincial Public Health Office (PPHO) yesterday (Aug 29), chaired by Phuket Vice Governor Amnuay Pinsuwan.

Chantana Sitthiphan of the Phuket Provincial Office of the Ministry of Culture, explained that the “D-M-H-T-T-A” measures observed last year, such as social distancing, the wearing of masks at all times and body temperature checks, will be required this year.

All people taking part in ritual ceremonies at the shrines must be vaccinated with at least two injections of COVID-19 vaccine and must be tested by antigen test kit (ATK) every three days during the festival.

Any person who tests positive by ATK will be quarantined and admitted to a medical facility, and will not be permitted to take part in any further activities in the festival, she said.

Shrine administrators will be responsible for enforcing the measures, Ms Chantana said.

tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique

“People who participate in the activities in the shrine must wear a mask at all times and follow the D-M-H-T-T-A measures,” she said. 

“Administrators are to consider reducing activities or reducing the number of people participating in the activities,” she added.

Of note, last year ’mah song’ spirit mediums were not required to wear masks during the cermonies and street processions.

Administrators must ensure safe and hygienic health practices are observed at all areas where food is prepared and served. PPHO officers will conduct checks, Ms Chantana said.

“Shops are forbidden to sell firecrackers, except for those used as part of the festival. No fireworks or playing with firecrackers is allowed, as they have been deemed dangerous by provincial authorities, she added.

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

CAPTCHA

Be the first to comment.

 

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Phuket businesses reminded of human rights
Power outage to affect Mai Khao area
‘Third’ of Pakistan under water as flood aid efforts gather pace
Officials target Soi Paniang flooding
Ban on e-cigarettes to remain
Water supply outage to affect Patong
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Rider hits power pole, dies || August 29
Man denies daughter, 9, taken for stabbing ride along
Unemployment lowest since start of COVID outbreak
Motorbike rider hits power pole, dies
EU ministers to study call for ban on Russian tourists
Mountain B pub fire claims 22nd life
Power outage to affect Muang Mai
Power outage to affect Mai Khao
Proud Kamala Project looking to clean things up

 

Phuket community
Ban on e-cigarettes to remain

To ban e-cigarettes is 1. To enforce the ban is 2. As JohnC wrote, people shrug of shoulders. Who ca...(Read More)

Ban on e-cigarettes to remain

JohnC, you are correct. So many locals suck on E-cigarettes. I too have asked them, but they just ...(Read More)

Motorbike rider hits power pole, dies

Yamaha R15 is Sports motorcycle ridden by a young man. Sadly these types of accident are common, ev...(Read More)

Ban on e-cigarettes to remain

Yet the government run tobacco monopoly is fine is it? funny, that. ...(Read More)

Ban on e-cigarettes to remain

Clearly the ban is not working. Almost every day I see people (mostly young locals) sucking on e-cig...(Read More)

Man denies daughter, 9, taken for stabbing ride along

What a complete waste of oxygen this guy is. His daugther should be taken away from him and put in t...(Read More)

Motorbike rider hits power pole, dies

You mean he didn't fall asleep while riding like the last two apparently did?...(Read More)

Free Phuket Smart Bus travel for Thais in September

...This is not a complain. I myself like less tourists on Phuket. It makes the island more relaxed ...(Read More)

Free Phuket Smart Bus travel for Thais in September

This 'Free Phuket ( smart?) bus travel for Thai ONLY', is a Cheap Charlie initiative as they...(Read More)

Free Phuket Smart Bus travel for Thais in September

Strange, that suppositioning of DEK with his remarks about many things like 30b health scheme and th...(Read More)

 

AXA Insurance PCL
Subscribe to The Phuket News
QSI International School Phuket
Thai Residential
HeadStart International School Phuket
Devas Lounge
Sinea Phuket
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
Fastship Phuket
CBRE Phuket
Barketek
BDO Phuket
Phuket Property
The 8 Pool Villa
Blue Tree Phuket
Brightview Center

 