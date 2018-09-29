Phuket shooting range victim dies of wounds

PHUKET: It has been confirmed today that an Australian man who shot himself in the head at a shooting range in northern Phuket yesterday died from his wounds yesterday evening.

Saturday 29 September 2018, 02:38PM

The man shot himself in the head at the Asian Shooting Range in Sakoo at about 2pm yesterday. Photo: Asian Shooting Range - Phuket

Emergency responders were called to the Asian Shooting Range in Sakoo, just south of Phuket International Airport, at 2pm yesterday afternoon (Sept 28), reported Lt Col Bandasak Srilert from the Sakoo Police. At the scene was a man, named by police today (Sept 29) as Jayden Antony Cook, 25, who had shot himself in the right temple. Emergency responders provided immediate first aid and rushed the man to Thalang Hospital. (See story here.) Speaking to The Phuket News today, an officer from Mauang Phuket Police Station, who declined to be named, said that due to the severity of his wounds Mr Cook was transferred to Vachira Phuket Hospital in Phuket Town after initially being taken to Thalang Hospital. The officer confirmed that Mr Cook was pronounced dead at Vachira Phuket Hospital at 8:43pm last night.