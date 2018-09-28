PHUKET: A 24-year-old Australian man shot himself in the head at a shooting range in northern Phuket today (Sept 28).



By Eakkapop Thongtub

Friday 28 September 2018, 04:28PM

The man shot himself in the head at the Asian Shooting Range in Sakoo at about 2pm today. Photo: Asian Shooting Range - Phuket

The man was rushed to Thalang Hospital, but his details of his condition have yet to be revealed.

Emergency responders were called to the Asian Shooting Range in Sakoo, just south of Phuket International Airport, at 2pm this afternoon, reported Lt Col Bandasak Srilert from the Sakoo Police.

At the scene was a man who had shot himself in the right temple.

Emergency responders provided immediate first aid and rushed the man to hospital, he said.

The incident was recorded on CCTV.

Col Bandasak reported that the man was using a Colt .45 handgun.

“He shot himself while he was beside the trainer. The bullet entered his head on the right side,” he said,

Col Bandasak declined to confirm or deny whether the man was still alive.

“He was taken Thalang Hospital,” was all he would say.

However, Col Bandasak added that his officers were continuing to investigate the shooting.