Phuket sets for Queen Mother’s Birthday long weekend

PHUKET: The Queen Mother’s birthday public holiday will be on Monday (Aug 12), bringing with it a long weekend for all government offices and many works across the country.

Friday 9 August 2019, 09:11AM

Image: Class Act Media / Graphics

Queen Mother Sirikit will be celebrating her 87th birthday. The day is also celebrated nationwide in Thailand as Mother’s Day.

Officials of all government offices in Phuket have been ordered to prepare for the events and ceremonies to be held on the birthday of Queen Mother Sirikit Kitiyakara, mother to His Majesty The King Maha Vajiralongkorn Bodindradebayavarangkun, on Aug 12. (See story here.)

On Monday, most government offices on the island will be closed including the Phuket Immigration Office, Employment Office, Land Transport Office and the island’s three District Offices.

All main bank branches will be closed, except branches in shopping centres, which will remain open as normal.

There will be no ban on the sale of alcohol.

Police stations across the island will remain open for the public and some local consulates will also be open to serve their respective citizens on this national holiday.

The Class Act Media and IMAGE Asia offices will also be closed on Monday.