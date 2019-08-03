THE PAVILIONS PHUKET BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET
Phuket officials ordered to prepare for Queen Sirikit’s birthday

Phuket officials ordered to prepare for Queen Sirikit's birthday

PHUKET: Officials of all government offices in Phuket have been ordered to prepare for the events and ceremonies to be held on the birthday of Queen Mother Sirikit Kitiyakara, mother to His Majesty The King Maha Vajiralongkorn Bodindradebayavarangkun, on Aug 12.

culture
By The Phuket News

Saturday 3 August 2019, 01:50PM

Queen Mother Sirikit Kitiyakara, mother to His Majesty The King Maha Vajiralongkorn Bodindradebayavarangkun, will be celebrating her 87th birthday on Aug 12. PhotoL Royal Household Bureau / file

Queen Mother Sirikit Kitiyakara, mother to His Majesty The King Maha Vajiralongkorn Bodindradebayavarangkun, will be celebrating her 87th birthday on Aug 12. PhotoL Royal Household Bureau / file

Queen Mother Sirikit will be celebrating her 87th birthday. The day is also celebrated nationwide in Thailand as Mother’s Day.

Queen Mother Sirikit was the queen consort of King Bhumibol Adulyadej, the ninth monarch of Thailand, who reigned for 70 years. At the time of his death on Oct 13, 2016, he was the world's longest-reigning head of state, the longest-reigning monarch in Thai history and the longest-reigning monarch.

Phuket Vice Governor Prakob Wongmaneerung handed down the order at Phuket Provincial Hall on Thursday (Aug 1).

V/Gov Prakob explained that the Permanent Secretary of The Prime Minister's Office had ordered every official and local administrative office throughout the country to hold events and ceremonies to honor to Queen Sirikit on the auspicious day.

As such, the Ministry of Interior is also calling on all households, workplaces and government offices to be decorated with images of Queen Sirikit, national flags, Royal Standards of the monarchy and yellow and blue ribbons, for two weeks from Aug 5-19.

On the morning of Aug 12, at Phuket Provincial Hall, there will be merit-making ceremonies with 88 monks starting at 7:15am, followed by Muslim, Christian, Hindu and Sikh religious ceremonies, V/Gov Prakob explained.

At 9am, attendees will have the opportunity to sign an official book of birthday wishes for Queen Sirikit, V/Gov Prakob added.

At Phuket Rajabhat University, there will be the ceremony to pay respects to Queen Sirikit at 6:30pm and a candle-lit ceremony at 7:30pm.

Additionally, there will also be other voluntary activities on that day, including providing special lunch to elders and cleaning up public parks and canal.

Aug 12 is a national public holiday. As such, many government offices will be closed, including Phuket Immigration.

There is no ban on the sale of alcohol by law on Aug 12, though local police do ask for people to be respectful for the holiday.

Also, as Aug 12 is a Monday, the national public holiday makes for a long weekend.

