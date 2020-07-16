BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET
Oak Maedow Phuket BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET Kata Rocks
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Where to Eat
Phuket Live 89.5
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

Phuket seeks own health rules after COVID scares in Bangkok, Rayong

Phuket seeks own health rules after COVID scares in Bangkok, Rayong

PHUKET: Following the incidents in Rayong and Bangkok that raised fears of foreigners potentially infected with COVID-19 carriers walking free among the general public, Phuket officials have requested to introduce their own rules to protect the island from any similar incidents.

COVID-19healtheconomicstourism
By Eakkapop Thongtub

Thursday 16 July 2020, 11:42AM

Phuket Vice Governor Phichet Panaphong at the meeting at Provincial Hall yesterday (July 15). Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

Phuket Vice Governor Phichet Panaphong at the meeting at Provincial Hall yesterday (July 15). Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

Key among the concerns was the impact such an incident would have on further damaging the chances of a recovering Phuket’s already devastated tourism industry.

The concerns were raised at the meeting of the Phuket Communicable Disease Committee at Phuket Provincial Hall yesterday (July 15), chaired by Phuket Vice Governor Phichet Panaphong.

At the meeting, Phuket City Mayor Somjai Suwansupana shared her concerns such an incident would have, and pointed out that more than 200 students at schools operated by Phuket City Municipality had been removed from classes as their families had moved back to their home provinces as they no longer had work.

“I am worried about Phuket facing the same situation that just happened in Rayong and Sukhumvit. If there is a second wave of the pandemic [in Phuket], Phuket will suffer worse,” Mayor Somjai said.

“I want to ask whether the Phuket Government has better protection measures to handle any such unexpected situations? Will privileged people [sic] be allowed to come to Phuket?” she posed.

V/Gov Phichet responded, “Every person is concerned and does not want the situation in Rayong to happen here, and the Phuket Government and other officials continue to work on enforcing the measures to control and protect against the pandemic.

tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique

“For the exemption for privileged people, the Phuket Government is only allowed to follow orders from the CCSA [Center for the COVID-19 Situation Administration in Bangkok],” he added.

“At this stage, we are waiting for a response to an official request asking whether the Phuket Government can set up our own conditions and regulations for those people or not. However, until then, we must follow the measures set out by the Ministry of Public Health strictly.”

Regarding crewmen on boats arriving in Phuket from international waters, V/Gov Pichet said, “We allow only Thai crew of cargo ships to disembark in Phuket. They must contact the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Department of Disease Control before coming to Phuket and be tested and quarantined for 14 days.”

That comment followed a “misunderstanding” that saw a by a public hospital pharmacist reporting a Thai crewmen arriving in Phuket from Indonesia being allowed to disembark in Phuket without observing a 14-day quarantine – a claim that V/Gov Pichet on Tuesday claimed was incorrect.

“Since June 1, 190 crewmen have been tested and quarantined. Of those, 100 have been allowed to disembark freely in Phuket,” V/Gov Pichet said yesterday.

Phuket had not recorded any new cases of people being infected with COVID-19 for 52 days, he said.

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

CAPTCHA

Be the first to comment.

 

Have a news tip-off? Click here

PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Own Phuket Covid rules sought after Bangkok coronavirus scare! || July 16
Football coach in Phuket arrested for two-year overstay
No more SSO payout for jobless subscribers
Bringing technology home
Police suspect alcohol as motorbike ghostrider hits taxi head-on in the fast lane
Somkid quits ahead of Cabinet reshuffle
DSI Chinese bigwigs open illegal firms
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Unemployment highest on record! Two year economic recovery? || July 15
Phuket villagers protest, accuse village chief of corruption
Tourism minister confirms Phuket, Phi Phi, Samui to be proposed for ‘Travel Bubbles’
‘We Travel Together’ domestic tourism campaign hoped to give Phuket B100mn boost
Prayut apologises for Rayong COVID scare, vows to step up measures
The Long Run: Concerns raised as Phuket welfare payments stop, unemployment hits highest on record
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Infected soldier triggers quarantine of nearly 2,000? Fisherman found days later! || July 14
Officials sink claims fishermen arriving from international waters allowed into Phuket unchecked

 

Phuket community
‘We Travel Together’ domestic tourism campaign hoped to give Phuket B100mn boost

Spell/grammar check police for @Kurt. What is "to" expensive?...(Read More)

‘We Travel Together’ domestic tourism campaign hoped to give Phuket B100mn boost

They can expect but not going get. Thais have little interest in Phuket, even less with so much clos...(Read More)

Phuket villagers protest, accuse village chief of corruption

@Christy Sweet, Yes, any Singaporean National involved in corruption in other countries has to face ...(Read More)

The Long Run: Concerns raised as Phuket welfare payments stop, unemployment hits highest on record

...guarantees there are no 'national security threats' from outside Thailand. Security threa...(Read More)

The Long Run: Concerns raised as Phuket welfare payments stop, unemployment hits highest on record

Why Government (Phuket) welfare payments stop? Now more than ever many thai people on Phuket need it...(Read More)

‘We Travel Together’ domestic tourism campaign hoped to give Phuket B100mn boost

All Thai people know that Phuket is to expensive to enjoy a local holiday there. The voucher campaig...(Read More)

Phuket villagers protest, accuse village chief of corruption

Please investigate the huge resort company in Cherng-Telat that filled in the ocean access to a sa...(Read More)

Six months after Thailand’s first COVID case, Phuket holding strong, says island health chief

@Lalala, You are correct when it comes to older age groups. However, it is now well known that many ...(Read More)

Phuket villagers protest, accuse village chief of corruption

As I wrote few days ago, it is the 'highest time' to have local elections. 6 Years without ...(Read More)

COVID infected Egyptian soldier triggers Rayong inquiry

DEK.. you may remember the 2 Chinese cases which were covered up on Phuket for month...there is alwa...(Read More)

 

Thai Residential
Property in Phuket
ZENITHY POOL VILLAS
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
Dan About Thailand
Binomo
CMI - Thailand
Diamond Resort Phuket
UWC Thailand
Thanyapura Health 360

 