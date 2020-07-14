BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET
Officials sink claims fishermen arriving from international waters allowed into Phuket unchecked

PHUKET: Phuket Vice Governor Phichet Panaphong this afternoon (July 14) sunk claims posted online that a Thai fisherman had returned from Indonesia and was allowed to come ashore in Phuket without serving a 14-day quarantine.

By The Phuket News

Tuesday 14 July 2020, 06:20PM

Phuket Vice Governor Phichet Panaphong today (July 14) blasted the claims online as untrue. Photo: PR Phuket

The news follows a pharmacist at a government hospital dispensary in Phang Nga posting the claims online, and accusing officials of not enforcing the mandatory quarantine for all persons arriving in Thailand from abroad.

“It is not true,” said Vice Governor Phichet, who was tasked immediately with investigating the claims.

“The fact is that the man had gone to a public hospital [in Phang Nga] for his medical appointment to receive his diabetes medication,” he said.

Before seeing the doctor, the fishermen, who has not been named, explained his medical history to a nurse, as is standard procedure for all people seeking medical attention, V/Gov Pichet explained.

However, the post online claimed that the fishermen had explained that he had just returned from Indonesia.

V/Gov Pichet refuted that claim.

“He is a fisherman who works in Ranong and Phang Nga, he never worked in Indonesia,” V/Gov Pichet said.

“He explained to the nurse that he used to fish in Indonesian waters 10 to 20 years ago,” he added.

“The nurse shared the information with the hospital dispensary, and the pharmacist shared an opinion on social media – that Phuket province likely does not enforce the policy to quarantine international arrivals for 14 days. 

“It is not true. We have already confirmed that none of the crew who were on the same boat as the Thai fishermen were infected with COVID-19,” V/Gov Pichet added.

“Please, people should think carefully before posting comments online. Please check that the information is accurate before sharing it online,” he said.

“Untrue information will cause damage to society. I confirm that Phuket Province has not had a new  COVID-19 case for more than 50 days,” he concluded.

Nasa12 | 15 July 2020 - 07:57:05 

How can anyone believe you, you already started lying when Cov19 started in phuket.  You said publicly that no one was infected on this island, then it turns out that first a Danish family was ill, etc. It is too many lies from you that someone believes in you. But you do a good work whit the look down, but sad for the economy.

 

