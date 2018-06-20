FIFA WORLD CUP 2018 Kata Rocks
Phuket residents happy with wild monkey campaign, says wildlife chief

PHUKET: The wildlife official tasked with leading the campaign targetting the growing populations of wild monkeys in Phuket has reported a near-instant positive result of the mass sterilsation project in the Rassada area, where the first neutered wild monkeys were released on Monday (June 18).

Wednesday 20 June 2018, 12:04PM

The first 42 monkeys neutered under the wild-monkey campaign were released back to their home mangrove swamp near Kingkaew Soi 9 at 4pm, in the same area where they were caught just days earlier. (See story here.)

Pongchart Chouehorm, Director of the Natural and Wildlife Education Centre at Khao Phra Theaw, yesterday afternoon led a team of officers to question local residents in the Kingkaew Soi 9 area about the monkeys returned.

The feedback was that the monkeys seemed to have returned to their wild habitat to live normally, without interaction with humans, at least for now.

Residents in nearby Soi Tha Jeen also gave similar reports, and Mr Pong chart noted that the people were happy with outcome.

Regardless, Mr Pongchart urged the residents to be wary of how they dispose of their food scraps, as this could easily lead the monkeys to return to the houses for food.

“Feeding monkeys in any way is not allowed because monkeys will get used to it and wait for humans to provide them their food. In addition, it will cause problems in the future,” Mr Pongchart said.

 

 

MartinK | 22 June 2018 - 02:08:57 

Spelling error, should be Wild Lie Chief. A post that has been too long neglected here.

Kurt | 21 June 2018 - 14:51:13 

...Says wildlife chief...    Well, I think the wild life chief is a bit to fast with expressing himself. It sounds/read nice in press. However, it takes time, 5-6 months, to see the real results and effects. But job self promotion is of course always fun. True or not. TIT

