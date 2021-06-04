Phuket records one more COVID-19 case

The Phuket Provincial Public Health Office (PPHO) has reported just one new case of infection for yesterday (June 4) while four people have been discharged from hospitals.

By The Phuket News

Saturday 5 June 2021, 09:00AM

Image: PPHO

The one new case brings the total number of infections on the island since Apr 3 to 672 (with six cases where the person was infected elsewhere and brought to the island for treatment), said the report, posted online last night.

As of 6pm yesterday, 617 people have been released from medical care or supervision, while 58 people remain under medical care or supervision, with two of those tranferred to facilities off-island for treatment, the report noted.

So far Phuket has suffered three deaths attributed to COVID-19 since the ‘Third Wave’ outbreak hit the island on Apr 3.

The third death was first noted in the report for Wednesday (June 2), but officials have yet to reveal any information about the third COVID victim’s death.

The new case – according to the report – was recorded in Patong. All the reported locations of infections on the island, are as follows: