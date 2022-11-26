Phuket ‘ready’ for King’s Cup Regatta

PHUKET: Phuket is “ready” to host the Phuket King’s Cup Regatta, which gets underway on Dec 3, the local organising committee announced yesterday (Nov 25).

Sailing

By The Phuket News

Saturday 26 November 2022, 12:42PM

The statement of confidence was delivered to the press at the meeting of the "Phuket King’s Cup Regatta Royal Cup International Sailing Competition Committee" held at Phuket Provincial Hall, chaired by Phuket Vice Governor Pichet Panapong.

Present at the meeting were Rachadaporn Oin, Director of the Phuket Tourism and Sports office, and Capt Pornprom Sakultem, Director and Secretary of the Competition Committee.

Leading the representatives from the private sector was Pramookpisit Achariyachai, Chairman of the Executive Committee of Kata Group Hotels.

“Phuket, in conjunction with the Royal Varuna Yacht Club [near Pattaya], under the Royal Patronage of His Majesty the King’s Yacht Racing Association of Thailand and the Royal Thai Navy will hold the 34th Phuket King’s Cup Regatta on Dec 3-10 in remembrance of His Majesty the late King Bhumibol Adulyadej, King Bhumibol the Great, who always bestowed his grace upon Thailand and the Thai people,” Capt Pornprom said.

The opening ceremony, led by Phuket Governor Narong Woonciew, will be held on Dec4 at the Beyond Resort Kata hotel, at Kata Beach, Capt Pornprom continued.

The closing ceremony and the royal trophy presentation ceremony will be presided over by Air Chief Marshal Chavalit Pukbhasuk, the Privy Councilor, on Dec 10, he added.

The meeting yesterday, held to finalise the coordination of the key agencies and organisations involved, “went smoothly”, Capt Pornprom noted.

Before the regatta starts, early IRC sail measurement will be held on Dec 2, by appointment only.

Registration & IRC Measurement will be held at Beyond Kata Resort & Spa on Dec 3, the International Dinghy Class races at Kata Beach getting underway that afternoon with 100 small sailboats sailed by Thai youths, Capt Pornprom explained.

The Monday, first warning signal for the main IRC classes will be at 9am on Dec 5, a day long honoured in Thailand as the birthday of the late King Bhumibol.

The day is a public holiday, and also celebrated throughout Thailand as Father’s Day.

Local sailors are already out on the waters off Phuket this weekend for the Jai Dee Regatta, organised by the Phuket Yacht Club as a warm up for the King’s Cup 2022.