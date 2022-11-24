Jai Dee Regatta serves as a warm up for the King’s Cup 2022

SAILING: The island’s sailing community is eagerly awaiting the commencement of the 2022 Phuket Yacht Club Jai-Dee Regatta, which starts this weekend.

Sailing

By Joanna Matlub

Thursday 24 November 2022, 02:48PM

The event returns for its 4th year for monohull and multihull yachts (over 6 metres in overall length) from tomorrow (Nov 25) until Monday (Nov 28).

Tomorrow will see the registration and opening drinks followed by three consecutive days of racing from Saturday onwards, in and around Chalong Bay and the southern islands.

The Jai Dee Regatta

“This year, the concept was for Jai Dee to be a feeder regatta for teams to get the opportunity to practice and get warmed up for the King’s Cup Regatta,” Matt McGrath, Phuket Yacht Club Race Director explained.

“There was no King’s Cup Regatta for the last two years, therefore the Jai Dee event gave eager racers a potential to feed their cravings before the end of year holidays,” he added.

A Feeder Regatta

The Phuket Yacht Club’s Jai Dee Regatta was the brainchild of Ray Waldron, a long-time member of the Club, who also races on ‘Surf Patrol’, a Firefly sports catamaran. Jai Dee translates to “generous” and was born out of the success of the increasingly popular Sailor’s Regatta format, in addition to high demand from local sailors.

This event will now help owners and crew refine their techniques and determine more effective methods, as this year is the first time it will serve as a lead-up or feeder event to Asia’s well-regarded regatta, the Phuket King’s Cup.

2022 Entries

Last year saw around 15 entries and registration numbers this year remain solid with a similar number anticipated to join this coming weekend. Some of the boats competing in the 2022 Jai Dee Regatta include ‘Twin Sharks’ and ‘Blue Nose’ under Multihulls and ‘Kinnon’ and ‘Phoenix’ in the Monohulls category.

Take Part:

Applications for entry and submission should be made via the official entry form which is available online here. There is still time to register as boats which fit the Regatta criteria may enter this event by the deadline of 19:00 tomorrow (Nov 25).

Proposed Schedule:

Friday, Nov 25: 17:00 – 19:00 - Registration / weigh-in

Saturday, Nov 26: Race Day 1

09:30 - 10:15 - Registration / weigh-in (if required at Phuket Yacht Club)

10:30 - 11:00 - Briefing

12:00 - First warning signal

Sunday, Nov 27: Race Day 2

12:00 - First warning signal

17:00 - Prize giving at Phuket Yacht Club

Monday, Nov 28: Race Day 3

12:00 - First warning signal

18:30 - Prize giving dinner at Phuket Yacht Club

Phuket Yacht Club Events

The Jai Dee Regatta is one of three major yearly races fully run by the Phuket Yacht Club (PYC). The other major events run by the PYC each year include the Multihull Solutions Regatta in June, and The Sailors Regatta in March. In addition to this, the PYC also supports other regattas across Thailand each year.

For more information visit:

Phuket Yacht Club

https://phuketyachtclub.com/

Tel: 093 090 0221