Phuket readies for Queen Sirikit’s birthday

PHUKET: Events will be held across the island tomorrow (Aug 12) to commemorate the birthday of Queen Mother Sirikit Kitiyakara, mother to His Majesty The King Maha Vajiralongkorn Bodindradebayavarangkun.

Tuesday 11 August 2020, 10:55AM

Chief of Phuket Provincial Office Thalerngsak Nuchprahan. Photo: PR Phuket

Queen Mother Sirikit will be celebrating her 88th birthday. The day is also celebrated nationwide in Thailand as Mother’s Day.

Officials of all government offices in Phuket have been ordered to prepare for the events and ceremonies to be held for the auspicious occasion.

The Permanent Secretary of The Prime Minister’s Office has ordered every official and local administrative office throughout the country to hold events and ceremonies to honour Queen Sirikit on the auspicious day, explained Chief of Phuket Provincial Office Thalerngsak Nuchprahan at a meeting Phuket Provincial Hall last Thursday (Aug 6).

Chief Thalerngsak explained that as such, the Ministry of Interior is also calling on all households, workplaces and government offices to be decorated with images of Queen Sirikit, national flags, Royal Standards of the monarchy and yellow and blue ribbons, for the whole month of August.

Chief Thalerngsak also invited people to wear blue shirt for the whole month, especially on Aug 12.

The official events tomorrow will begin at Phuket Provincial Hall, starting at 7am with merit-making ceremonies with 89 monks, followed by Muslim, Christian, Hindu and Sikh religious ceremonies.

At Phuket Rajabhat University, at 9am, attendees will have the opportunity to sign an official book of birthday wishes for Queen Sirikit.

At 5:30pm, there will be the ceremony to pay respects to Queen Sirikit and a candle-lit ceremony.

All government offices will be closed tomorrow.

Although the sale of alcohol on the Queen’s Birthday is not prohibited by law, police traditionally encourage people to refrain from drinking alcohol on the auspicious day as a sign of respect and in honour of Queen Sirikit.