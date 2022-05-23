tengoku
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Where to Eat
Phuket Live 89.5
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

Phuket readies for first cruise liners

Phuket readies for first cruise liners

PHUKET: Phuket maritime authorities are preparing for Phuket to receive one of the largest cruise liners in Asia as the country reopens to cruise tourism.

marinetourismeconomics
By Eakkapop Thongtub

Monday 23 May 2022, 04:48PM

The MSC Splendida, one of the last cruise liners to come to Phuket before the COVID-19 shutdown of cruise tourism, brought 1,440 tourists and 1,122 ship crew and staff to Phuket in late February 2020. Photo: Royal Thai Navy / file

The MSC Splendida, one of the last cruise liners to come to Phuket before the COVID-19 shutdown of cruise tourism, brought 1,440 tourists and 1,122 ship crew and staff to Phuket in late February 2020. Photo: Royal Thai Navy / file

More than 1,000 cruise liner tourists from Singapore were screened as they landed ashore Patong Beach on Jan 29, 2020. Photo: Patong Municipality / file

More than 1,000 cruise liner tourists from Singapore were screened as they landed ashore Patong Beach on Jan 29, 2020. Photo: Patong Municipality / file

More than 1,000 cruise liner tourists from Singapore were screened as they landed ashore Patong Beach on Jan 29, 2020. Photo: Patong Municipality / file

More than 1,000 cruise liner tourists from Singapore were screened as they landed ashore Patong Beach on Jan 29, 2020. Photo: Patong Municipality / file

Local government agencies today were called on to create a standard operating procedure so that cruise line operators and local agencies would know what is required for cruise liners to return to Phuket. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

Local government agencies today were called on to create a standard operating procedure so that cruise line operators and local agencies would know what is required for cruise liners to return to Phuket. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

Local government agencies today were called on to create a standard operating procedure so that cruise line operators and local agencies would know what is required for cruise liners to return to Phuket. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

Local government agencies today were called on to create a standard operating procedure so that cruise line operators and local agencies would know what is required for cruise liners to return to Phuket. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

Local government agencies today were called on to create a standard operating procedure so that cruise line operators and local agencies would know what is required for cruise liners to return to Phuket. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

Local government agencies today were called on to create a standard operating procedure so that cruise line operators and local agencies would know what is required for cruise liners to return to Phuket. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

« »

Capt Thammawat Malaisukarin, of the Royal Thai Navy Third Area Command, based in Phuket, today (May 23) called for relevant agencies to coordinate their efforts to create a standard operating procedure for cruise operators to comply with in order to streamline organising their tours to the region.

“Before COVID-19 large cruise liners made port in Phuket about 200 times a year, bringing 400,000 tourists to the island, generating an B800 million baht per year in income,” Capt Thammawat said.

“With no cruise liners making port in Phuket during the COVID-19 pandemic, that income was zero,” he noted.

“In the near future it is expected that large cruise ships will begin to travel on the Andaman Sea, and they are expected to return in numbers equal to before the COVID-19 situation,” he added.

“Tensions in Europe and Russia will make more tourists turn to Asia-Pacific, and it will appeal to tourists from other regions, such as Australia and New Zealand,”  Capt Thammawat said.

Internal - Phuket Live Radio 89.5

The goal is for the government agencies to have all cruise tour operators on board with all requirements by July 1, to facilitate “the return to full service for 100% of cruise operators”, he added.

The cruise line ‘Spectrum of the Seas’, currently in Singapore, is scheduled to bring tourists to Thailand in June, Capt Thammawat noted.

The ship is described as the first ship of the Quantum Ultra class currently operated by Royal Caribbean International. Launched in 2019, the ship has a length overall of 347 metres. The vessel has 16 decks and can carry a maximum of 4,905 passengers.

The standard operating procedure is to be compiled as a step-by-step process in the form of a book containing all the required documents. The book will be presented to the Phuket Governor for approval, Capt Thammawat said.

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

CAPTCHA

Be the first to comment.

 

Have a news tip-off? Click here

PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Protester covers himself in paint, Teachers told to hold off haircut punishments || May 23
New Phuket prison already 85% full
No injuries, damage reported after Patong fire
Chalong Underpass daytime closing to continue until May 25
Top Thai artists to highlight Karon food fair
Biden reinforces Japan ties, unveils Asia trade initiative
Solo protest calls for elected governor
New centre to monitor monkeypox
Phuket marks 11 new COVID cases, one death
Phuket tourism chief expects 5mn visitors by year’s end
Andamanda opens in Phuket
Phuket ramps up anti-dengue efforts as school year starts
Chulu West climb for Soi Dog aborted by snowstorm
Australia voters end decade of conservative rule
Two cops sidelined after teens assaulted

 

Phuket community
‘Now it’s for real’: Ukraine war puts Sweden’s military on alert

@ Kurt A button to correct comments before sending ? You still can correct your comment before se...(Read More)

‘Now it’s for real’: Ukraine war puts Sweden’s military on alert

No need DEK, I was aware of the 2 typos after sending. Would be nice if there will be a button again...(Read More)

Phuket tourism chief expects 5mn visitors by year’s end

All previous expectations proved they were wrong. Logic, because they 'dream' them, nothing ...(Read More)

Phuket Opinion: Putting transparency on the map

Purpose whole operation is to earn so desperately needed money in taxes. Not for transparency or fig...(Read More)

Chulu West climb for Soi Dog aborted by snowstorm

Do I remember correct that Soi Dog recently donated 500,000.- to Ukraine for dogs and cats? How is ...(Read More)

Govt mulls ending Thai Pass

Thailand can exclude Expats and Retirees. These have already B800,000 on a Thai bank account for any...(Read More)

Govt mulls ending Thai Pass

If point of that Thailand Pass thing is for purpose of having insurance, than have a boot with sevea...(Read More)

Govt mulls ending Thai Pass

No hassle with TP did mine for return trip early June. Took 2 hours to get approval a nuisance but ...(Read More)

Chulu West climb for Soi Dog aborted by snowstorm

If they had put all the money they spent on the trip itself the dogs would have themselves a right g...(Read More)

‘Now it’s for real’: Ukraine war puts Sweden’s military on alert

@Kurt Please turn on the "Spell Check" on your computer....(Read More)

 

AXA Insurance PCL
Brightview Center
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
Phuket Property
CBRE Phuket
HeadStart International School Phuket
QSI International School Phuket
Lambert Brothers Insurance Broker
Devas Lounge
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
Subscribe to The Phuket News
Sinea Phuket
Thai Residential
Art-Tec Design

 