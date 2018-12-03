THE PAVILIONS PHUKET BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET Kata Rocks
Phuket readies for Father’s Day, King Bhumibol’s birthday

PHUKET: Preparations are underway for commemorating the birthday of King Bhumibol Adulyadej, a day also long recognised in the country as Father’s Day, this Wednesday (Dec 5). The day is now recognised as Thailand’s National Day following the passing of King Bhumibol two years ago.

By The Phuket News

Monday 3 December 2018, 11:00AM

Norraphat Plodthong, Phuket Governor at the time, makes merit to honour the birthday of King Bhumibol last year. Photo: PR Dept

Merit-making ceremonies will begin at Phuket Provincial Hall at 7am and a candle-lit tribute-paying ceremony will be held at Phuket Rajabhat University at night.

A full program of events is expected to be announced by the Phuket office of the Public Relations Department soon.

Other events honouring King Bhumibol will be organised by local municipalities and businesses across the island.

Meanwhile, all government offices and the public are asked to honour the day by adorning their offices and homes with decorations in yellow, and posting yellow flags and the Thailand national flag.

The three-occasion public holiday will see government offices across Phuket close, including District Offices, local municipalities and Phuket Immigration.

The sale of alcohol on Dec 5 is traditionally allowed as the day is not one of the five religious days on which the sale of alcohol is banned by law (see story here).

However, Patong Police Chief Col Anotai Jindamanee today told The Phuket News, “I cannot confirm whether or not the sale of alcohol will be banned as I have not received any order yet.”

Traditionally, police do not interfere with the sale of alcohol unless the law bans it, but always ask drinkers to behave respectfully in order to honour the occasion.

 

 

