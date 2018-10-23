Alcohol ban for end of Buddhist Lent

PHUKET: A ban on the sale of alcohol will come into effect at midnight tonight as the nation commemorates ‘Wan Org Pansa’, also referred to as the end of Buddhist Lent.

Tuesday 23 October 2018, 04:28PM

The 24-hour ban on the sale of alcohol for tomorrow (Oct 24) will come into effect at midnight tonight.

“Tomorrow is an important Buddhist day. By law, the sale of alcohol is not permitted except at duty free shops in international airports until midnight Wednesday (Oct 24),” Col Serpman Sirikong, Deputy Commander of the Phuket Provincial Police, confirmed to The Phuket News. “We have received an order prohibiting the sale of alcohol on October 24. The order was sent to all establishments in Phuket that sell alcohol,” he added. The alcohol ban for tomorrow was instituted by law under an announcement by the Prime Minister’s Office on January 22, 2015. Under the order, the sale of alcohol is prohibited on five specific Buddhist religious days: Makha Bucha, Visakha Bucha, Asarnha Bucha Day, Khao Pansa and Wan Org Pansa days. Makha Bucha, Visakha Bucha and Asarnha Bucha Day are all public holidays in the Kingdom. Khao Pansa and Wan Org Pansa, however, are not. All government offices will be open.