“Tomorrow is an important Buddhist day. By law, the sale of alcohol is not permitted except at duty free shops in international airports until midnight Wednesday (Oct 24),” Col Serpman Sirikong, Deputy Commander of the Phuket Provincial Police, confirmed to The Phuket News.
“We have received an order prohibiting the sale of alcohol on October 24. The order was sent to all establishments in Phuket that sell alcohol,” he added.
The alcohol ban for tomorrow was instituted by law under an announcement by the Prime Minister’s Office on January 22, 2015.
Under the order, the sale of alcohol is prohibited on five specific Buddhist religious days: Makha Bucha, Visakha Bucha, Asarnha Bucha Day, Khao Pansa and Wan Org Pansa days.
Makha Bucha, Visakha Bucha and Asarnha Bucha Day are all public holidays in the Kingdom.
Khao Pansa and Wan Org Pansa, however, are not.
All government offices will be open.
