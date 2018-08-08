PHUKET: A series of raids led by agents of the Narcotics Control Board yesterday (Aug 7) netted eight suspects and six handguns.

By Eakkapop Thongtub

Wednesday 8 August 2018, 06:01PM

The raids netted eight suspects in one day. Photo; Phuket Police

The raids were carried out under a campaign co-ordinated by Muang District Chief Wichet Suyanan and local officers of the Narcotics Control Board, and supported by the members of the Volunteer Defense Corps (OrSor, see here).

The team making the raids yesterday was under the direction of Thalang District Chief Wikrom Jakthi and was led by Danai Jaikaeng, Chief of the Phuket Provincial Office of the Department of Provincial Administration’s Security Affairs Section.

The raids began at 2pm with the arrest of Watanyu Jaiyen, 27, at a house in Soi Kingkaew-Uthit 1/1 in Moo 3 in Rassada.

Seized as evidence were two bags containing a total of 4.34g of crystal methamphetamine (ya ice), six pills of methamphetamine (ya bah), three handguns, two ammunition magazines, 130 bullets, a weighing machine, drug-taking paraphernalia and two packs of plastic bags.

Watanyu was taken to Phuket City Police Station and charged with illegal possession of firearms and ammunition and illegal possession of a Category 1 drug with intent to sell.

At 3pm, the team arrested Suttisak Molthurat, 38, at a house on Yaowarat Rd in Phuket Town after he was found with two one-litre bottles containing boiled kratom juice. Suttisak was taken to Phuket City Police Station and charged with illegal possession of a Category 5 drug.

By 5pm, administrative officers from Thalang District Office joined the team and arrested Suthat Pakkalo at a house in Moo 4, Srisoonthorn in Thalang.

Seized as evidences were two bags containing a total of 22.38g of ya ice, a weighing machine, drug-taking paraphernalia, four packs of plastic bags and a brown waistcoat.

Suthat was taken to Phuket City Police Station and charged with illegal possession of a Category 1 drug with intent to sell.

At 6:20pm, the team continued their ‘takedown day’ and arrested Yuttapong Krongyut, 22, and Nawapol Jai-Ngam, 20, at an unregistered house on Chao Fah Suan Luang Rd in Wichit.

Seized as evidence were two bags containing a total of 2.02g of ya ice, a weighting machine and drug-taking paraphernalia.

They were taken to Wichit Police Station and charged with possession of a Category 1 drug with intent to sell.

By 10pm last night, the team arrested Somkid Ratchathani at an unregistered rented room in Soi Honsaithong 6, Moo 3 in Rassada.

Seized as evidence were 40 pills of ya bah, one bag with 530mg of ya ice, a 1 weighing machine, drug-taking paraphernalia and 30 plastic bags.

He was taken to Phuket City Police Station and charged with illegal possession of a Category 1 drug.

To wrap up the day’s takings, the team moved in at 11pm and arrested Prasit Sasuk, 33, and Nattakarn Petchyawa, 21, at a house back in Soi Kingkaew-Uthit 1/1 Moo 3 in Rassada, the same street where they started the series of raids with the arrest of Watanyu at 2pm.

Prasit and Nattakarn were found in possession of 74.10g of ya ice, seven pills of ya bah, three handguns, one ammunition magazine, 48 bullets, a gun holster, a weighing machine, drug-taking paraphernalia and two packs of plastic bags.

The pair were taken to Phuket City Police Station and charged will illegal possession of firearms and ammunition and possession of a Category 1 drug with intent to sell.