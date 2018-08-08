THE PAVILIONS PHUKET EPL Prediction Competition 2018-2019 Kata Rocks
Login | Create Account Poll Currency Weather Facebook Youtube Search

Phuket raids net eight drugs suspects, guns and meth in one day

PHUKET: A series of raids led by agents of the Narcotics Control Board yesterday (Aug 7) netted eight suspects and six handguns.

drugscrime
By Eakkapop Thongtub

Wednesday 8 August 2018, 06:01PM

Six of the suspects arrested yesterday. Photo: Phuket Police

Six of the suspects arrested yesterday. Photo: Phuket Police

A variety of handguns and matching ammunition were seized. Photo: Phuket Police

A variety of handguns and matching ammunition were seized. Photo: Phuket Police

A variety of handguns and matching ammunition were seized. Photo: Phuket Police

A variety of handguns and matching ammunition were seized. Photo: Phuket Police

The raids netted eight suspects in one day. Photo; Phuket Police

The raids netted eight suspects in one day. Photo; Phuket Police

The raids were carried out under a campaign co-ordinated by Muang District Chief Wichet Suyanan and local officers of the Narcotics Control Board, and supported by the members of the Volunteer Defense Corps (OrSor, see here).

The team making the raids yesterday was under the direction of Thalang District Chief Wikrom Jakthi and was led by Danai Jaikaeng, Chief of the Phuket Provincial Office of the Department of Provincial Administration’s Security Affairs Section.

The raids began at 2pm with the arrest of Watanyu Jaiyen, 27, at a house in Soi Kingkaew-Uthit 1/1 in Moo 3 in Rassada.

Seized as evidence were two bags containing a total of 4.34g of crystal methamphetamine (ya ice), six pills of methamphetamine (ya bah), three handguns, two ammunition magazines, 130 bullets, a weighing machine, drug-taking paraphernalia and two packs of plastic bags.

Watanyu was taken to Phuket City Police Station and charged with illegal possession of firearms and ammunition and illegal possession of a Category 1 drug with intent to sell.

At 3pm, the team arrested Suttisak Molthurat, 38, at a house on Yaowarat Rd in Phuket Town after he was found with two one-litre bottles containing boiled kratom juice. Suttisak was taken to Phuket City Police Station and charged with illegal possession of a Category 5 drug.

By 5pm, administrative officers from Thalang District Office joined the team and arrested Suthat Pakkalo at a house in Moo 4, Srisoonthorn in Thalang.

Seized as evidences were two bags containing a total of 22.38g of ya ice, a weighing machine, drug-taking paraphernalia, four packs of plastic bags and a brown waistcoat.

Suthat was taken to Phuket City Police Station and charged with illegal possession of a Category 1 drug with intent to sell.

At 6:20pm, the team continued their ‘takedown day’ and arrested Yuttapong Krongyut, 22, and Nawapol Jai-Ngam, 20, at an unregistered house on Chao Fah Suan Luang Rd in Wichit.

Seized as evidence were two bags containing a total of 2.02g of ya ice, a weighting machine and drug-taking paraphernalia.

They were taken to Wichit Police Station and charged with possession of a Category 1 drug with intent to sell.

By 10pm last night, the team arrested Somkid Ratchathani at an unregistered rented room in Soi Honsaithong 6, Moo 3 in Rassada.

Seized as evidence were 40 pills of ya bah, one bag with 530mg of ya ice, a 1 weighing machine, drug-taking paraphernalia and 30 plastic bags.

He was taken to Phuket City Police Station and charged with illegal possession of a Category 1 drug.

To wrap up the day’s takings, the team moved in at 11pm and arrested Prasit Sasuk, 33, and Nattakarn Petchyawa, 21, at a house back in Soi Kingkaew-Uthit 1/1 Moo 3 in Rassada, the same street where they started the series of raids with the arrest of Watanyu at 2pm.

Prasit and Nattakarn were found in possession of 74.10g of ya ice, seven pills of ya bah, three handguns, one ammunition magazine, 48 bullets, a gun holster, a weighing machine, drug-taking paraphernalia and two packs of plastic bags.

The pair were taken to Phuket City Police Station and charged will illegal possession of firearms and ammunition and possession of a Category 1 drug with intent to sell.

 

 

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

Comments Here:
Comments Left:
# Characters
Username:
Password:
E-mail:
Security:

Christy Sweet | 09 August 2018 - 20:06:03 

Even at 90 minutes, (+ travel time to and fro,)  the TM- 30  rule as applied  now is  absurd. Having to provide owner signed,  PoA,  stamped, stamped w company seal etc., etc. each time is a huge hassle and I'm told it's 
even if you stay in a local hotel. 
My address is registered, if no hotel reports me I'm there.  Why  are we criminalized? Because so many criminals get away with s...

DeKaaskopp | 09 August 2018 - 14:33:06 

"2 days work with immigration and get your passport back next day" Huh! Never heard about that.Usually it takes 90 minutes on a normal day and you get your passport back too. Maybe someone started arguing with them?

Kurt | 09 August 2018 - 10:12:19 

Thai criminals living in 'unregistered rooms/houses' on Phuket.  Meaning: Thai living on Phuket unregistered, as ten's of thousands do.
And the expat? After 1 night hotel in Phang Nga during weekend 2 days 'work' with Immigration to report about your own home ( well known by Immigration), etc and get your passport back next day. So silly, with all as reported here.

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Police wait for British police’s questioning report on ‘Koh Tao rape’
Phuket drug suspect dead after police shootout
Teens taking ‘taxi’ ride to drug addiction
Police probe Brit tourist rape complaint
Phuket anti-crime arrests include illegal possession of e-cigarette, firearms, drugs
Teens procure teens, parents pimp children, say Roi Et police
Thrust into the front-line
Thai court sentences Malaysian ’Iceman’ to death
Phuket officials concerned over tourist drug users, ‘epidemic’ in Patong
Mother’s Day weekend raids nets more than 14k meth pills
‘Mor Nim’ acquitted, mother gets death in shooter murder case
Battling against a crooked system
Man caught for trying to serve kratom tea at police station
Police intercept Phuket meth delivery by bus parcel service
Phuket police joint task force bust Nong Khai meth mules

 

Phuket community
Paradise Postponed: Franck de Lestapis at Pimalai Resort Koh Lanta

With the prices that place charges it's no wonder they can afford to pay for obvious commercial ...(Read More)

It’s the money: Tour operator commissions key factor undermining Phuket marine tourism safety

All very true and valid points. The issue of booking desks gouging prices with no thought for the re...(Read More)

Phuket monkey mass sterilisation Round 2 begins!

Wow, 1,312,492 stray dogs on Phuket? Is that official? Same as the official figure of about 350,000...(Read More)

Phuket marine safety sessions fully booked

Who are the Teachers? Horst...(Read More)

Phuket lifeguard deal probed for corruption

B14m contract and no lifeguards appeared but it took them this long to realise something was amiss (...(Read More)

Phuket marine safety sessions fully booked

Unfortunately, the Harbour Department in Thailand does not have enough qualified Instructors to trai...(Read More)

Phuket monkey mass sterilisation Round 2 begins!

What about doing something about the 1,312,492 stray dogs in Phuket? The little green rubber rings t...(Read More)

129 Phuket monkeys caught for mass sterilisation Round 2

Undisclosed reasons. That means:, thai way of doing things without thinking or reason. Just do. And ...(Read More)

Hope floats for Chalong Underpass opening by April

Dek, sadly, some, like you, with no expertise, want to comment on people they do not know.... oops, ...(Read More)

Phuket lifeguard deal probed for corruption

No surprise at all...I mean...did anyone actually think this contract was awarded on such a strange ...(Read More)

 

Central Food Hall
Freedom Boardsports
HeadStart International School Phuket
Lofty Phuket
China International Boat Show 2019
Tile-it
Dream Beach Club
The Boathouse Phuket
Ocean Plastic Intertrade
JW Marriott Phuket

 